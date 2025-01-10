Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Silo Season 2 Episode 9.

Silo Season 2 hasn't finished its run yet, but Episode 9 all but guarantees this show has defeated the "sophomore slump" — that dreaded effect when the follow-up to a stellar debut season ranges from disappointing to an all-out fumble. Since this is Season 2's penultimate episode, I could be putting the cart before the horse here. But having faith in an Apple TV+ sci-fi series is a pretty safe bet, and this week's installment raises the bar even where the consistently superb Silo is concerned. "The Safeguard," written by Jessica Blaire and directed by Amber Templemore, provides answers to enough key questions to satiate our theorizing minds while still holding back enough for next week's finale.

'Silo' Season 2 Episode 9 Kicks Off With a Serious Twist

Episode 9 opens with a flashback recontextualizing Juliette's half of the season. First, we see two of the three characters who attacked Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) last week, as well as a baby and an older boy (Reggie Absolom), enjoying some routine domesticity. A warning signal sends the adults hurrying to rendezvous with their third compatriot, who's spotted an intruder entering the Silo. From several levels above, the trio — whose names are Audrey (Georgina Sadler), Rick (Orlando Norman), and Eater (Sara Hazemi) — watch a newly entered and rapidly asphyxiating Juliette tear off her helmet in Episode 1. As the following scenes progress, we learn they've been keeping tabs on Juliette this entire time, with Audrey, the "kill first, ask questions never" archer, immediately trying to land a stealth kill by slicing Juliette's rope while the older woman is dangling hundreds of feet above deep water. Yes, this moment was sabotage, not Juliette's natural bad luck. Rick demonstrates more empathetic leanings by sneaking down to the flooded levels and tossing Juliette a makeshift flotation device.

When they spot Solo (Steve Zahn) emerging from the Vault and begging Juliette to stay, Audrey wonders if he's "the Killer" and asserts they must pay him the same courtesy. A brief fight between Rick and Solo during Juliette's Episode 8 dive ends with Solo alive but unconscious; Rick argues that they keep Solo alive long enough for him to get them inside the Vault. Audrey relents somewhat on that score, but has no interest in keeping Juliette alive and treats Eater with disdain, the latter prompting Eater to go rogue and attack Juliette during last week's final moments. Caught up to the present, Juliette assures her armed foes that she plans to leave as soon as she retrieves something she needs from Solo. Rick pivots the situation to their mutual advantage, agreeing that Juliette can see Solo, but only if she breaks into the Vault. Audrey stamps an addendum onto that ultimatum — Juliette only has up until the next time Audrey's baby cries out for a feeding. If she hasn't succeeded by then, Solo dies.

Juliette Discovers the Truth About Solo in 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 9