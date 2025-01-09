The cracks widen even further as Season 2 of Silo nears its end. When former engineer Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) surprisingly survives the outside premises of Silo 18 seemingly unharmed, she has no idea that her stint has sparked serious chaos and commotion back in her home silo. With rebellions on the rise, tyrannical leader Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins) thought he had his pawns under control, but as his legions began to question his leadership, Holland wasn’t afraid to stoop even lower, resorting to more tactical and backstabbing approaches.

Following an underwater mission in Silo 17, Juliette has been trying to recover from a serious bout of decompression sickness. Although she harbors animosity towards Solo (Steve Zahn), she’s about to discover the stranger’s origin story, which may possibly change the way Juliette sees Solo. With new dangers lurking around every corner, the two will have to rely on each other to face these threats. Without further ado, here’s what audiences can expect in Episode 9 of Silo Season 2.

When is 'Silo' Season 2, Episode 9 Streaming?

Episode 9 of Silo Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 10, 2025.

For those not on Apple TV+, viewers can score three free months. However, this offer is only redeemable within 90 days. New subscribers also have the option to choose a 7-day free trial before the $9.99/month subscription kicks in. For those looking for a deal, the Apple One bundle starts at $19.95 per month, combining Apple TV+ with up to five other Apple services for maximum value.

See the Preview Images for ‘Silo’ Season 2, Episode 9