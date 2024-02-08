The Big Picture Rebecca Ferguson teases her involvement in the second season of the dystopian series Silo , but remains tight-lipped about the details.

Rebecca Ferguson is getting ready to reprise her role as Lady Jessica in Dune: Part Two, but there's another big-budget sci-fi project in the slightly more distant future that, to millions, is just as exciting. Last year, Ferguson made waves when she appeared in Silo, the dystopian series on Apple TV+ which is adapted from the book series by Hugh Howey. The series was quickly renewed by Apple upon its obvious success, with Ferguson returning in the lead role.

Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub to promote Dune: Part Two, Ferguson was asked why she was appearing at the junket remotely, unlike a lot of her castmates. Weintraub, a huge fan of the series, inquired as to where she was and what she was doing instead. Ferguson, ever the professional was keeping mum when asked if Silo was to blame:

"Nope. I can’t tell you what I’ve been doing, but my god, from six o’clock this morning until literally I walked up five minutes before we started. I can’t tell you, but let’s say…"

Weintraub, unperturbed, asked Ferguson if she had been swimming that day. Those familiar with the ending of Season 1 will recall a major discovery that involved water at the very base of the silo in which the series was based. Ferguson, still remaining tight-lipped, confirmed she had indeed been "swimming in very deep water" that day. Weintraub tried his luck one more time and managed to glean an end date to shooting on the series, which comes next month, but that was all Ferguson was willing to discuss for the time being. She said: "The eighth of March, thank you very much for asking. Sorry, that’s that."

With Silo Season 2 wrapping up filming next month, it's safe to assume we won't see the new season until next year.

What Is 'Silo' About?

Silo is a dystopian drama set in a future where the last remnants of humanity, numbering ten thousand, live within a mile-deep silo that shields them from the outside world's toxic and deadly environment. The origins and purpose of the silo are shrouded in mystery, and any attempts to uncover these secrets are met with lethal consequences. The story begins to unfold following the violation of a key rule by the silo's sheriff, leading to mysterious deaths. Engineer Juliette (Ferguson), the protagonist, embarks on a quest to unravel the shocking truths hidden within the silo, exposing the dark underbelly of the place that was meant to protect humanity, but soon realizes the true threat may be on the inside.

Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on Silo's second season and don't miss our full conversation with Ferguson for Dune: Part Two.

