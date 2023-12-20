The Big Picture Silo Season 2 resumes production in the UK after pausing due to a strike, with the cast and crew back at Hoddesdon Studios.

The dystopian sci-fi drama, based on the novels by Hugh Howey, follows Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) as she uncovers secrets within and beyond the silo's walls.

Silo Season 2 will tie up loose ends and answer questions, providing satisfying conclusions while still leaving room for emotional and character exploration.

The Silo is back up and running in the U.K. After pausing indefinitely back in July amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, the cast and crew of Apple TV+'s smash hit sci-fi drama returned to Hoddesdon Studios in Hertfordshire earlier this month to continue production on Season 2. Filming originally began back in June after a swift renewal for the series came ahead of its Season 1 finale.

Based on the dystopian novels by Hugh Howey, Silo follows Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson), an engineer living in a dystopian silo that keeps people safe from the toxic conditions of the outside world. Although the underground facility has no shortage of regulations for its many citizens to follow to keep it safe, Juliette begins to bend those rules to uncover the secrets both inside and beyond the silo's walls which figures inside have conspired to keep hidden. Created by Graham Yost, the series became an instant hit earlier this year for its many tantalizing twists and turns, debuting as Apple TV+'s number-one drama to that point by Nielsen's measure.

Season 1 left off with a major cliffhanger as Juliette finally discovered the truth about what's beyond the silo. After surviving being sent to "clean" the front of the facility and realizing how desolate the world outside truly is, she sets off into the wasteland, bound for other silos and ruins in the distance. Yost and company have a lot to explore between the various threads left hanging beyond the original silo and what will become of the people in the facility Juliette just left behind. It will likely be a while before all of that is filmed, however. In an exclusive interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub shortly before the strike, Ferguson shared that, "We started filming quite recently, so we are chockablock, smack back in the beginning of the shoot." All of that means there's still a lot of work left to be done before Silo can return to television.

'Silo' Season 2 Will Tie Everything in the Series Neatly Together

Ferguson has been playing coy about where Season 2 could head for Silo, but one thing she emphasized was how the writers will continue to satisfyingly answer questions and tie things together as the series progresses. Season 1 already proved that Yost and his team are adept at crafting strong conclusions that both pay off earlier moments in the series and create more questions for future seasons to answer. The new seasons will apparently continue to build on that, as Ferguson revealed:

"What I feel with the writers - and I'm referring to Season 2, seeing it further on - things that I have questioned before and things that I was wondering about really ties up. If Graham is very good at something, it is tying knots together. It might not give you a complete answer to things, but enough to satisfy your urge of the huge questions. Then you have emotional feelings, or why or how did that happen? And you know, we might not want to answer all of those questions, down to character, as well, and our own little secrets we sit on as actors. But the way things are linked together, it's brilliantly written. Absolutely brilliant."

Ferguson shared the screen with David Oyelowo, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Rashida Jones, and Tim Robbins in Silo Season 1 which is currently streaming on Apple TV+. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Season 2 as production resumes.

Silo In a bleak dystopian future, humanity clings to survival deep underground within the confines of a colossal silo. Juliette, an engineer tasked with unraveling the mystery behind the death of a colleague, uncovers startling secrets that threaten the very fabric of their enclosed world. Based on the novel "Wool" by Hugh Howey. Release Date May 5, 2023 Creator Graham Yost Cast Rebecca Ferguson , Iain Glen , Tim Robbins , Shane McRae , Henry Garrett Main Genre Sci-Fi Genres Drama , Sci-Fi Rating TV-MA Seasons 1

