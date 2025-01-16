It all comes down to the Season 2 finale of Silo - a culmination of Juliette Nichols’s (Rebecca Ferguson) desperate attempts to survive in the abandoned Silo 17, and the rebellion’s secret plans finally taking full effect against Bernard Holland’s (Tim Robbins) tyrannical reign. Throughout the sophomore season, Juliette has gone through every near-death situation imaginable. From getting the bends after being forced to repair a pump, being shot in the chest with an arrow, to most recently suffering from decompression sickness after going underwater, her efforts have not gone in vain. Finally retrieving her suit from Solo (Steve Zahn), whose real name is Jimmy, Juliette is about to make a break for it to Silo 18 in the season finale.

Back at Silo 18, inhabitants are finally taking sides, with more of them aligning themselves with the rebellion. Their plans haven’t gone unnoticed by Bernard’s watchful surveillance, and Episode 10 may see the leader's wrath. In the pits of the silo’s base, go-to IT guy Lukas Kyle (Avi Nash) learns of a new kind of danger. Mysteriously known as “The Safeguard”, based on Kyle’s recent discovery, the Safeguard sounds like a force not to be reckoned with, and far more powerful than anything neither the rebels nor Bernard could contain. Without further ado, here’s what audiences can expect in the season finale of Silo Season 2.

When is 'Silo' Season 2, Episode 10 Streaming?

Image via Apple TV+

Episode 10 of Silo Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 17, 2025.

WATCH ON APPLE TV+

For those not on Apple TV+, viewers can score three free months. However, this offer is only redeemable within 90 days. New subscribers also have the option to choose a 7-day free trial before the $9.99/month subscription kicks in. For those looking for a deal, the Apple One bundle starts at $19.95 per month, combining Apple TV+ with up to five other Apple services for maximum value.

APPLE TV+ SUBSCRIPTION PLANS

See the Preview Images for ‘Silo’ Season 2, Episode 10