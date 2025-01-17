Summary Collider's Tania Hussain talks with Steve Zahn for the Silo Season 2 finale.

In the Apple TV+ series, Zahn joins the cast of Silo Season 2 as Solo, a mysterious character from Silo 18.

During this interview, Zahn discusses his character's dynamics, relationships, and potential for growth in future seasons, as well as his cut storyline from Nora Ephron's You've Got Mail.

Steve Zahn has always been the pepper on steak and the salt on chips. He’s always welcome, a perfect addition, and makes everything he’s a part of that much better. Lately, Zahn’s been adding his special blend to massive television series like The White Lotus, George & Tammy, and The Righteous Gemstones. Now, he’s been mixed into the cast of Apple TV+’s acclaimed series Silo Season 2 as Silo 17 survivor Solo.

Created and written by Graham Yost (Justified) and adapted from the novels by Hugh Howey, Silo tells the story of the last 10,000 people on Earth, dwelling within their mile-deep home protecting them from the poisonous world outside. Nobody knows when or why Silo 18 was built, and there are dire consequences for truth-seekers. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer who finds herself deep in a mystery more mind-blowing than she could have dreamed. Zahn plays Solo — or Jimmy — who lives alone in the abandoned Silo 17, soon becoming fast friends with Juliette. The show also stars Tim Robbins (The Shawshank Redemption) and Common (Selma).

Collider’s own Tania Hussain had the distinct pleasure of speaking with Zahn to discuss the Season 2 finale of Silo. Together, they discussed their fandom of the series, peeling back layer after mysterious layer of the show’s ever-evolving storyline (like, what the Safeguard protocol means), his character’s earnest, sibling-like relationship with Ferguson’s Juliette, and why it took him so long to finally watch Nora Ephron’s Christmas classic You’ve Got Mail.

Jimmy’s World Is Ultra Dialed In

“He's lived by himself for so long in this tight little thing.”

COLLIDER: Steve, I'm so happy to chat with you again. Congrats on everything with the show! I'm so happy we're getting Seasons 3 and 4 now. This is amazing news! I'm really excited for you guys, and I want to get into it, but first, I wanted to start with something fun. I did ask your co-stars this before, and I'm now curious what your answer would be. Relics are such a big part of the show, especially at the end with that PEZ dispenser. I’d like to know if you could pick one relic from our world to bring into the silo as yourself, what would it be?

STEVE ZAHN: It would be an instrument, probably. It would be something that I could use, like a guitar or something. Yeah, if I had to go to 18, I would bring something like that for sure.

It's a great answer! So, let's talk about the finale — it kept me on the edge of my seat. But first, I want to talk about Solo, who's now known as Jimmy. One of my first questions is really about the safeguard. What was your reaction as a performer who's generally invested in these characters and their welfare to figuring out what that was for everybody?

ZAHN: It was such a flurry, you know what I mean? It happened so fast, this memory coming back and understanding the world on a different level. It's hard for me to get outside the character and talk about it. I don't know. We didn't really think about it.

There's a moment where Jimmy does remember the safeguard procedure as the only way to save her silo. How do you think that moment actually reflects his own struggle with the choices he's made in his past versus his desire to help her because he is now her friend?

ZAHN: He doesn't fully understand what it is. It's not until later that we learn the specifics of that. We know that it's enough for her to leave. I think he's more preoccupied with that, like a friend. Not even about the world. It's this person, this tangible thing in front. It's not computing the entire world. He's lived by himself for so long in this tight little thing that it's hard to think about this other silo.

Jimmy’s Special Relationship With Rebecca Ferguson’s Juliette