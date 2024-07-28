The Big Picture Exclusive footage from Silo Season 2 was exclusively shown at SDCC.

A new character, played by Steve Zahn, was featured in the footage.

Silo promises more drama, suspense, and mysteries in the highly anticipated second season, arriving on November 15, 2024.

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 attendees were treated to an exclusive first look at Season 2 of Apple TV+'s gripping dystopian series, Silo. During the panel, showrunner Graham Yost and star Rebecca Ferguson introduced an electrifying clip that left fans on the edge of their seats. With anticipation building for the November 15 premiere, Silo is set to deliver another thrilling chapter in its richly crafted saga. The clip opens with Juliet (Ferguson) navigating what appears to be an abandoned silo. Drawing upon her years of engineering knowledge, she crafts a functional bridge to cross a collapsed walkway. As the music swells, Juliet tethers herself to the stable side and ventures across her makeshift path. The tension is palpable as her handiwork begins to betray her, and the structure starts to collapse. In a desperate move, Juliet rushes across and barely catches herself on the other side as the bridge falls away. To climb up to safety, she’s forced to cut her tether loose.

Once she’s made it, an eerie recording of "Moon River" begins playing from the depths of the silo. Juliet follows the haunting melody, passing dead bodies and multiple scrawlings on the walls, one reading, “We will get in sooner or later.” She finds a locked door with a red keypad and tries it, only to be startled by a pair of eyes appearing through the small window. The man behind the door, played by Steve Zahn, chillingly tells her that he understands why she tried to open the door, but if she tries it again, he’ll kill her.

Steve Zahn Joins 'Silo'

Image via Brainstorm Media

After the clip, Zahn was brought on stage to join the discussion, adding to the excitement of the panel. Zahn's introduction as a new character promises to bring even more intrigue and tension to the series. His interaction with Juliet hints at deeper secrets and threats lurking within the silo's depths.

The show has captivated audiences with its richly developed world, complex characters, and intense narrative. The new season looks set to expand on these elements, delivering even more drama, suspense, and unexpected twists as Juliet attempts to find out who's behind the mystery of the silo.

Be sure to mark your calendars for November 15, when Silo returns for its highly anticipated second season. Prepare to dive back into the mysteries and dangers of the silo, as Juliet and the other inhabitants face new challenges and uncover more secrets.

Silo Release Date May 5, 2023 Creator Graham Yost Cast Rebecca Ferguson , Iain Glen , Tim Robbins , Shane McRae , Henry Garrett Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 2

