The follow-up season to one of the biggest hits from Apple TV+ in 2023 just got an exciting look. A new report from Entertainment Weekly revealed an image of Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols in the highly-anticipated Silo Season 2. The first season of Silo ends with one of the all-time great cliffhangers in television history, with Juliette walking out of the silo to what many think is her death, only to survive and see dozens, if not hundreds, of other silos out in the distance. As if there was any question about whether Juliette survived stepping outside the silo, showrunner Graham Yost confirmed that she is alive and will play an integral part in the second season. However, Juliette now has a new problem, which is getting into another silo, a problem that Yost spoke about when talking to Entertainment Weekly:

"Juliette has a very difficult time getting into this other silo, and she's looking for safety 'cause her suit is running out of air. The wondrous Walker [Harriet Walter] arranged for her to have her suit wrapped in, that's going to fail. A lot of the episode is about Juliette just trying to survive and the engineering stuff she has to do to try to stay alive."

Just because Juliette is alive, doesn't mean she's well. She may have survived stepping out of the silo, but it appears she doesn't have long to make her way into a neighboring silo before running out of oxygen. It's unclear if the residents of another silo will willingly welcome her back in, or if they're even aware there are other survivors out there at all, but all this will ultimately lead to higher stakes and thrilling interactions in the second season. Although the opening episode of Season 2 will focus on Juliette's time outside a silo, Yost says it will also feature a flashback story you won't want to miss.

‘Silo’ Season 2 Will Take Fans to Another Silo for a Rebellion Story

The introduction of other silos in Silo Season 1 was a game-changer in the season finale. It stands to reason that there would be other silos scattered all over, but the entire first season is so encased in the silo we open with that it doesn't ever give the viewer a reason to wonder about other silos. Yost did take the time to talk about how Season 2 will open, and what exactly fans will see when venturing into another silo:

"The premiere [follows] Juliette, but we actually don't start with her. We're going to start back an undetermined — at least at first — amount of time, in another silo. We're going to see a rebellion going very wrong."

Although things in Juliette's silo were crooked and corrupt, until her taking over the position as sheriff, things were going well for most of the people in the silo. There never seemed to be any underlying thoughts of rebellion from the citizens, so to see how things went so horribly wrong in another silo is an exciting thought. Hopefully Apple TV+ doesn't make Silo fans wait too terribly long for the next season, because we're all dying to see how Season 2 follows up that unbelievably thrilling cliffhanger.

Silo Season 2 does not yet have an official release date, but Apple TV+ has confirmed the second season is coming "soon." Check out the new image from Season 2 above and stream the first season of Silo on Apple TV+.

