Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, and Common star in the highly anticipated upcoming season.

Although no official release date is set, fans can expect Silo Season 2 to possibly premiere this year.

To celebrate shows past, present, and future, the official Apple TV+ X account released a new promotional video and several first-look stills at some of its most anticipated upcoming shows. One of the shows to receive a first look is Silo Season 2, the dystopian sci-fi drama starring Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common, and more. Among the first look images include several shots of of Ferguson's Juliette Nichols standing outside the Silo in her cleaning suit, as well as Common's Robert Sims and Robbin's Bernard Holland. The new looks do not have an official release date attached, but it's possible that the highly-anticipated second season of Silo could be released before the end of the year.

Apple TV+ has become the home of the best sci-fi shows in the world, currently in the midst of airing Dark Matter, while recently completing the first season of Constellation, which was canceled shortly after the Season 1 finale. The first season of Silo was lauded by critics and divisive among general audiences, with the former registering a score of 88% and the latter a 64% on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. Although it wasn't nominated for any Emmy Awards, the series claimed several BAFTA wins for Best Production Design and Best Original Fiction Music, and it also saw leading star Ferguson be nominated for a Saturn award for her performance as Juliette Nichols.

‘Silo’ Star Rebecca Ferguson Is on Top of the World

Ferguson gave one of the most underrated and underappreciated performances of the year in Silo in addition to appearing alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. She is already off to a hot start in 2024, portraying Lady Jessica in the biggest movie of the year thus far, Dune: Part Two, alongside stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. She also has an upcoming sci-fi project titled Mercy set to release in 2025, which she'll star in opposite Chris Pratt and Annabelle Wallis.

Silo tells the story of a group of people who live in a giant underground silo and have been conditioned to believe they are safer on the inside out. When someone misbehaves in the silo, they get sent out to "clean," only to never be seen again, while their friends and family watch on as they "die." The Silo Season 1 finale featured one of the best plot twists in TV history, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the next chapter of Juliette Nichols' story.

Silo Season 2 does not yet have an official release date. Check out the first look images above and stream the first season of Silo exclusively on Apple TV+.

