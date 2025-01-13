Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed dystopian drama Silo has been raising the stakes week after week in its gripping second season and, following the jaw-dropping events of Episode 9, titled “The Safeguard,” Collider is thrilled to share an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at one of the show’s most pivotal settings — Silo 17's Legacy and Algorithm Room, which is better known as The Vault. And who better to guide fans through this mysterious space than series newcomer Steve Zahn, whose portrayal of Solo (aka Jimmy) from behind a locked door, has added a whole new level of intrigue and mystery to the show?

In the featurette, Zahn takes us through an insightful but, of course, lighthearted set tour as we see the intricate details of Silo 17’s Legacy Room, where some of the season's biggest secrets were unveiled, with Zahn affectionately referring to the set as “the inside of Solo’s brain,” and it’s easy to see why. The space is both chaotic and meticulously designed, mirroring Solo’s fractured yet brilliant mind.

What Happened in 'Silo' Episode 9?

This week’s episode was a masterclass in tension-building as it finally revealed shocking truths about Solo’s past and Juliette’s dangerous quest. Zahn’s Solo had a particularly emotional arc, finally confronting his trauma and unlocking the Vault with Juliette’s help, even if both had a bow and arrow pointed at them while it was going on, but the emotional weight of these revelations underscored why the Legacy Room (or Vault) is so central to the story — it represents Solo's struggle to keep his promise to his father, too.

Zahn spoke to Collider's Tania Hussain before Season 2 premiered, and revealed that he was learning more about Solo as he went along, adding that his isolation was the most compelling thing about him, and that his lack of human interaction would continually play on his mind the more he spoke with Ferguson's Juliette:

"There were discoveries all along because I was trying to figure out what things we learn and what things are instinctual. If you didn't have the guardrails of growing up with other people and sports in school and clubs and whatever, how would you interact, you know what I mean? He's got stories, and he has things to look at, but just the idea of somebody touching you. So, those things evolved while we were doing it. Like, maybe I wouldn't know how to do that. It was a constant discovery of things, but it was a fascinating character to play because of that, and it was a lot of fun. It was a big swing, which made it a little daunting and scary, but I had fun."

Silo streams on Apple TV+. Check out our exclusive look at Silo above, while the season finale will premiere on Friday.

