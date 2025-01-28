Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Silo Season 2.Silo Season 2's epilogue scene gave us the first hints about how the world might have ended, but that is not even the most shocking thing about that scene. As Congressman Daniel (Ashley Zukerman) realizes his meeting with journalist Helen (Jessica Henwick) isn't really a date, he gifts her with a PEZ dispenser before he leaves. The very same PEZ dispenser that has been making its way around Silo 18. The duck is a nod to Helen's alma mater, the University of Oregon, but why is it that the dispenser has become such an important relic more than three centuries after Daniel and Helen's meeting?

The PEZ Dispenser Is a Symbol of Resistance in ‘Silo’

Silo showrunner Graham Yost has confirmed that the PEZ dispenser Daniel gives to Helen is the same one seen in Silo 18, making it one of the most important objects in the series. We first see it in Season 1, belonging to George Wilkins (Ferdinand Kingsley), Juliette Nichols' (Rebecca Ferguson) boyfriend, and it goes through many hands, gathering more significance with each person who owns it. While Daniel may have bought it as a cute gift for a potential girlfriend, it's now a symbol of resistance and hope for the people of Silo 18 against the oppressive regime that rules the silo.

George eventually dies mysteriously, and the authorities try to end the case, calling it a suicide. Aware that George wouldn't do such a thing, Juliette, who is now Sheriff, uses the dispenser as an excuse to launch a relics investigation on a Judicial Raider named Douglas Trumbull (Henry Garrett) as an excuse to draw attention away from the Wilkins case and try to learn the truth behind her boyfriend's death. After that, the dispenser itself becomes more of a background prop that comes to symbolize that things aren't what they seem and only resurfaces with actual significance in Season 2, Episode 7, when Robert Sims (Common) gives it to his son, Anthony (Oscar Coleman), to tranquilize him in the context of the growing instability in the silo.

The PEZ Dispenser Is Also Tied to the Origins of the Silo