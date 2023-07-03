Adapted from author Hugh Howey's novel series of the same title, the sci-fi dystopia series Silo premiered on Apple TV+ in May 2023. Shrouded in layers of mystery, yet still managing to build a complex and engaging world, Silo has been met with critical acclaim in the months since its release. The show's premise is simple: in a dystopian future, the remaining people of Earth now live inside a giant underground silo. All records detailing who built the silo and why the outside is uninhabitable are said to have been destroyed over 100 years ago, during a failed rebellion. Despite this, the community - which consists of around 10,000 people - is shown to be thriving, wanting for nothing in their underground home. However, when Sheriff Holston Becker (David Oyelowo) makes a startling request and a mysterious string of deaths occur, the introverted but tough engineer Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) begins to suspect that the only home she has ever known is built upon a foundation of lies. Ahead of its June 30 season finale, it was revealed that Silo will return for a second season, and here at Collider, we've gathered everything we know so far about Silo Season 2 into this helpful guide.

Keep reading to find out everything we know so far about Silo Season 2.

When and Where Can You Watch Silo Season 2?

We can confirm that Silo Season 2 will air on Apple TV+ upon its release. Like Season 1, we believe Season 2 will follow a weekly release schedule and will consist of 10 episodes. Regarding when exactly Silo Season 2 will be available to watch, there is no concrete date at present. If you're looking for something to fill the Silo-shaped gap in your schedule during the hiatus, streaming giant Apple TV+ is home to many sci-fi television shows with plans starting at $6.99 per month. And if you'd like to watch (or rewatch) Season 1 in the meantime, here's the link:

Is There a Trailer for Silo Season 2?

There is no trailer for Silo Season 2 just yet. In the meantime, enjoy the Season 1 trailer below, and don't forget to bookmark this page so that you're the first to know when the Season 2 trailer is released.

What Is Silo About?

The first season of Silo initially follows the story of Sheriff Holston Becker and his IT specialist wife, Allison (Rashida Jones). Holston and Allison are granted permission to try for a child three years before the current events occur but are ultimately unsuccessful. Throughout this time, Allison falls deeper into depression and begins to question the purpose of the silo. Joined by fellow computer geek George Wilkins (Ferdinand Kingsley), Allison hacks into a forbidden hard drive and makes a shocking discovery. Allison asks to "go out to clean [the cameras supposedly broadcasting live footage of the decimated world outside the silo]", which is essentially a death sentence. A few years later, in the present day, a grieving Sheriff Holston makes the same request. He appoints Juliette as his successor, wanting to help her get to the bottom of her lover George's mysterious death, which happened shortly after he viewed the contents of the hard drive. Over the course of the season, the reluctant new sheriff attempts to piece together the deep and dangerous mystery surrounding the silo.

Who's In the Cast of Silo Season 2?

Although it's a little early for official casting announcements, we believe the following cast members from Season 1 are likely to return for Silo Season 2: Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols, Common as Robert Sims, Tim Robbins as Mayor Bernard Holland, Harriet Walter as Martha Walker, Avi Nash as Lukas Kyle, Chinaza Uche as Deputy Paul Billings, Iain Glen as Dr. Pete Nichols, Sophie Thompson as Gloria Hildebrandt, Shane McRae as Knox, and Tanya Moodie as Judge Meadows.

How Did Silo Season 1 End?

Image via Apple TV+

Since its release, critics and fans alike have been intrigued by Silo's themes of deception and mystery, and the Season 1 finale is no exception. With Juliette on the run from sinister Mayor Bernard (Tim Robbins) and his right-hand man Robert Sims (Common), the finale is fraught with tension. Assisted by two silo residents, Juliette broadcasts the video from the hard drive into the control room. As the staff looks on in shock, a rattled Bernard orders them to close their eyes and "unsee" the video. When Juliette is finally caught, Bernard proposes a deal: in exchange for waiving her right to a hearing and being sent straight outside to clean, Bernard will show Juliette the footage from George's death. Juliette agrees, and it is revealed that George jumped to his death to avoid interrogation. Also in the episode, Sims finds out about Deputy Paul Billings' (Chinaza Uche) illness. Later, Billings tells his wife that Sims has permitted him to continue working in his law enforcement role, despite the illness affecting his mobility. Additionally, star-gazer Lukas (Avi Nash) is relocated deep underground to the mines, and sentenced to 10 years of hard labor due to his loyalty to Juliette.

The finale culminates in a nail-biting cliffhanger, with Juliette taking her first steps outside the silo. With Walk's (Harriet Walter) secret additions to her protective suit, Juliette stays on her feet to the shock of the watching crowd. For the first time in the history of the silo, Juliette reaches the brow of the hill and heads towards a distant and destroyed city on the horizon, whilst many other above-ground exit points can be seen across the barren landscape.

What Do We Know About the Plot of Silo Season 2?

Image via Apple TV+

Spoiler Alert: This section contains information based on Silo's source material, Hugh Howey's novel series.

Ahead of Silo's premiere, we reported that Season 1 would follow the events of the first book in the novel series, Wool. For the most part, this has proven to be true. However, Silo Season 1 left off around three-quarters of the way through Wool. The final quarter is yet to be seen on screen, and we believe this will be the basis of Season 2. Going off of the book, we believe Season 2 will pick up immediately where the first left off. Exiled from her community, Juliette realizes that the multiple above-ground "exit points" around her are linked to other silos. Over the course of the season, Juliette will make shocking new discoveries while the mystery of the outside world grows ever deeper. Meanwhile, in the silo Juliette left behind, Mayor Bernard is tasked with controlling an antsy population - some of whom have seen the forbidden video, and assume an idyllic oasis is waiting for them outside. Will order be resumed in the silo, or will curiosity lead to fatal consequences?

What Is the Background of Silo?

Image via AppleTV+

As mentioned, Silo is adapted from author Hugh Howey's post-apocalyptic sci-fi novel series of the same title. Season 1 (and likely Season 2) is based on the first installment of the aforementioned series, Wool. A further two books, Shift and Dust, make up the rest of the series, and we believe these installments will be explored should Silo be renewed for more installments beyond Season 2.

Who Are the Creators of Silo (And When Is Season 2 Filming)?

Silo was created for television by Graham Yost (Justified). The Season 1 crew included directors David Semel (House M.D.) and Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game), and writers Ingrid Escajeda and Jeffery Wang - both of whom collaborated with Yost on Justified. In addition to starring as Juliette, Rebecca Ferguson also serves as an executive producer. Silo has three cinematographers: Mark Patten (Taboo), David Luther (The White Queen), and Laurie Rose (Peaky Blinders). At present, it is unclear which crew members will return for Season 2, but watch this space for updates. Ferguson recently spoke with Collider's Steve Weintraub and revealed that Season 2 has already begun filming, so we should be getting more updates on the season before long. Here's what she said: