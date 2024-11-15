As the mysteries of the Down Deep grow even darker, fans are gearing up for an intense Season 2 of Silo. Packed with even more secrets, suspense, and startling revelations, this sci-fi hit series on Apple TV+ takes audiences into humanity’s last stronghold: a mile-deep fortress shielding them from a toxic world above.

In Season 1, former engineer Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) became an unlikely investigator, prompted to get to the bottom of her lover’s tragic death, only to discover truths about the silo that could be deadlier than the world outside. With the new season releasing sooner than audiences realize, where’s where you can watch and stream Silo Season 2.

Is 'Silo' Season 2 Premiering on TV?

No, Season 2 of Silo will only be available on streaming.

Is 'Silo' Season 2 Streaming Online?

Yes! Fans can tune in to Silo Season 2 on Friday, November 15 on Apple TV+. The first episode premieres on the initial release day, followed by one new episode every Friday until its season finale on January 17, 2025. Silo Season 2 is slated to release a total of 10 episodes.

New audiences not on the action yet can watch the entirety of Silo Season 1 on AppleTV+.

Can You Stream 'Silo' Season 2 Without AppleTV+?

Unfortunately, that wouldn’t be possible. Silo is an Apple TV+ production, and will only be available exclusively on the streaming platform.

Those not on Apple TV+ yet need not worry. New Apple device purchases come with three free months of Apple TV+ when redeemed within 90 days, or you can try it for seven days free before a $9.99 monthly subscription kicks in. Apple TV+ can also be bundled with other services through Apple ONe, starting at $19.95 per month, giving more value with up to five Apple services included.

Watch the 'Silo' Season 2 Trailer

Check out the official synopsis for Silo Season 2:

“Silo” is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.”

Season 1 of Silo left audiences hanging with a bunch of unanswered questions. For starters, not much is revealed about the silo’s true location yet. However, Juliette’s discovery of the surface, a barren wasteland hidden by a fake image of a lush field - suggests something sinister about the silo’s true purpose. This bleak landscape might encourage residents to escape, or worst case scenario, it could possibly be a method of control to keep the silo’s inhabitants from staying put.

There’s also Mayor Holland’s cryptic remark: “She knows.” As Juliette realizes the outside view is manufactured, Holland panics. But the show has yet to reveal the reason behind his tension, signifying that he might be the key to understanding what truly lurks underneath the surface. Juliette’s escape also reveals a landscape dotted with craters, hinting at the presence of other silos. Lastly, with Juliette out, audiences can only guess where she’s about to head next.

What Is The 'Silo' Season 2 Episode Schedule?

Episode Release Date 201 Friday, November 15, 2024 202 Friday, November 22, 2024 203 Friday, November 29, 2024 204 Friday, December 6, 2024 205 Friday, December 13, 2024 206 Friday, December 20, 2024 207 Friday, December 27, 2024 208 Friday, January 3, 2025 209 Friday, January 10, 2025 210 Friday, January 17, 2025

