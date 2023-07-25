The Big Picture Silo, a hit series on Apple TV+, has had production for its second season temporarily halted due to ongoing strikes within the industry.

The first season of Silo was a success, becoming the number one drama on Apple's streaming platform and gaining steady viewership.

The show follows protagonist Juliette who uncovers a hidden conspiracy within the silo, leading to a shocking twist about the outside world.

Silo was a smash hit for Apple TV+ when it launched earlier this year. The dystopian, post-apocalyptic series starred Rebecca Ferguson as an engineer who is given the task of uncovering the secrets buried within the silo in which humanity has been placed for its own survival, and the secrets which lay outside its walls too.

Ferguson confirmed last month, while in conversation with Collider's Steve Weintraub, that production was well underway on the second season of the series — on which she is also an executive producer. However, Deadline has now confirmed that, due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, production on the series has now been shelved for the time being.

The series debuted as the number one drama in the history of Apple's streaming platform, per Nielsen, and its viewership grew steadily by double digits in the weeks following its May 5th global premiere. Silo is produced for Apple TV+ by AMC Studios. The series is executive produced by Graham Yost, Hugh Howey and Ferguson, alongside Morten Tyldum (Defending Jacob, The Imitation Game) who also directed the first three episodes, Nina Jack, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and Ingrid Escajeda.

Image via Apple TV+

How Did We Leave Silo?

Juliette, portrayed by Ferguson, makes a startling discovery of a concealed conspiracy within the silo, masterminded by Sims (Common) and Bernard (Tim Robbins) from the IT and Judicial departments, respectively. Her revelation comes after accessing restricted footage stored on a forbidden hard-drive, which reveals the true appearance of the outside world. While everyone within the underground silo is shown a barren and lifeless exterior through a large display screen in the cafeteria, Juliette witnesses the real world beyond, a lush and vibrant green landscape teeming with life.

In an attempt to prevent Juliette from causing panic, Sims and Bernard task her with "cleaning" the front of the silo. Leaving the silo has proven fatal in the past due to the toxic atmosphere outside. However, Juliette is given special heat tape to secure her suit more effectively. When she ventures out, she is astonished to find the world she always believed existed—a lush and vibrant environment. Yet, something seems oddly familiar about the imagery.

Soon, Bernard realises that Juliette has uncovered the truth. In a moment of revelation, her helmet visor flickers, and the real world is exposed to her — barren and desolate, just as it was before. She realises that the display inside the helmet is a fabricated projection designed to keep the truth hidden from those sent out to clean, ensuring they remain unaware before meeting their demise. The show then ends with a shocking twist, leaving us in suspense, as the screen cuts to black.

Hopefully, the striking actors and writers get their fair share, so we can get the next part of this outstanding series back on air. Silo is streaming on Apple TV+ now.