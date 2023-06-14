There are still plenty of mysteries to unravel in Season 1 of Apple TV+'s hit series Silo, but the streamer is already assuring there will be even more to uncover in this subterranean world. Ahead of Episode 8's premiere, the series has been officially renewed for Season 2, paving the way for Emmy winner Graham Yost to continue adapting Hugh Howey's bestselling series of dystopian sci-fi novels for television. With three books to pull from, there are still so many stories to tell within the dystopian underground facility.

Starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, Silo unfolds among the community living inside a massive silo stretching hundreds of stories underground. None among the 10,000 people in the facility know how long they've lived in the silo nor who created it or why nothing lives outside it. They live only with the unquestionable fact that the silo is safe and that there are certain regulations to follow in order to keep it safe. When the community's trusted sheriff breaks these rules and numerous unexplained deaths follow soon after, it leads engineer Juliette (Ferguson) to brave the silo in search of the dark secrets it holds.

That Silo was picked up for a second season should come as no shock considering the near-universal acclaim the series has received since its premiere on May 5. Collider's own Chase Hutchinson gave the series a B+ in his review, saying "For all the ways Silo can begin to get lost in itself, both it and Ferguson still manage to stumble upon something more fascinating, finding a way to march on despite all that is holding it back." Ferguson's far from the only bit of star power the series has to offer too, as David Oyelowo, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Rashida Jones, and Tim Robbins all play prominent roles.

Apple and Yost Are Eager to Explore What's Next for Silo

Apple is understandably loving the success of Silo as it debuted as the number one drama in Apple TV+'s history, spearheading a rise in viewership for the platform alongside the likes of Ted Lasso and Shrinking. The company's head of programming Matt Cherniss expressed how eager everyone involved is to keep the mystery-filled series going in Season 2:

"It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic Silo quickly become Apple’s number one drama series. As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in season two.”

Yost, who's also gearing up for Justified: City Primeval's premiere on July 18, thanked Apple for the continued support and for the opportunity to continue chipping away at Silo's many mysteries. "We cannot wait for audiences around the world to immerse themselves in the epic world we have created to bring Hugh Howey’s novels to life,” He added. "Apple has believed in our vision from day one and it’s an honor to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the Silo.”

Silo Season 1 still has three episodes left with Episode 8 airing this Friday, June 16. Titled "Hanna," the episode will see Juliette's world shaken as new information causes her to rethink her family's history, finally cracking into the silo's darkest secrets in the process. Check out the trailer for the series below.