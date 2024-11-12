Apple TV+ has become one of the go-to streamers for the best sci-fi series, and the second installment in one of its strongest is set to premiere on the platform next week. Silo Season 2 will debut on November 15, but the review embargo for the series has lifted and scores began pouring in on the world’s leading aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes. Silo Season 2 has debuted with a perfect score of 100% from 14 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, towering over the 88% score from critics for Season 1, which earned a 66% rating from general audiences. Silo Season 2’s perfect review score is subject to change as more reviews come in, but to score a perfect 100% even with only 14 reviews is impressive and a good sign for the second season.

Silo is a post-apocalyptic thriller series detailing the lives of thousands of people who live inside a silo after the outside world has become completely uninhabitable. One of the cruelest forms of punishment for citizens of the silo is to be sent outside to clean, which always results in immediate death until Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) survives at the end of Season 1 and goes over the ridge to explore. Silo also stars Tim Robbins, who is famous for his role in The Shawshank Redemption and also for playing Dave Boyle in Mystic River. Common, who starred alongside Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 2, also features in Silo, as well as The Last Duel and Force Awakens veteran Harriet Walter. The series is based on the novel by Hugh Howey and created for TV by Graham Yost.

What Else Is There To Watch on Apple TV+?

Other TV shows currently charting on Apple TV+ include Shrinking, the comedy/drama starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford that will air Season 2 episodes until Christmas Day. Cate Blanchett’s Disclaimer and Gary Oldman’s Slow Horses are also in the top 10 for TV shows on Apple TV+. As for movies, Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s Wolfs has been the #1 movie on Apple TV+ since its premiere several months ago, with Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s Spirited also making a return to the top 10 with the holiday season right around the corner.

Silo Season 2 premieres on November 15.

