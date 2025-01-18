Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Silo Season 2 finale.The finale of Apple TV+’s sci-fi dystopian drama Silo has just wrapped up its second season in explosive fashion. While Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) is racing to find a way back to her home, which is currently on the brink of a civil war, Solo (Steve Zahn) finds something that makes everything click for him. Juliette thought Solo was the sole survivor of Silo 17, but when she discovers there are other survivors, Solo reveals he was a child when the rebellion happened. He recalls his parents talking about the Safeguard and the dangers it may bring to Juliette's home, Silo 18.

What Happened To Silo 17?