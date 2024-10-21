There's now less than one month until the return of Rebecca Ferguson's hit Apple TV+ series, and the streamer is finally ramping up promotion. The official Apple TV+ X account dropped a new teaser for Silo Season 2, showing the people of Silo 18 rioting because they believe she is still alive. Season 1 ended with one of the biggest plot twists ever, unveiling the shocking truth that there were indeed multiple silos, and anyone who steps outside doesn't necessarily perish immediately. In addition to Ferguson as Juliette Nichols, Silo also stars Common as Judicial Division enforcer Robert Sims, Tim Robbins as Mayor Bernard Holland, and Harriet Walter as Juliette's close friend, Martha Walker. The show's first season earned an 88% score from critics and a 66% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Silo star Rebecca Ferguson has been on a strong run of late. She kicked off 2023 with Silo Season 1 and followed it with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1. Ferguson then opened 2024 with Dune: Part Two and is set to close the year with Silo Season 2. In addition to her roles as Ilsa Faust and Lady Jessica in the Mission: Impossible and Dune franchises, Ferguson is also known for her role as Jenny Lind in The Greatest Showman, the musical biopic starring Hugh Jackman and Zendaya. Ferguson also teamed up with Jackman years after their performance together in The Greatest Showman on Reminiscence, the 2021 dystopian sci-fi thriller that's streaming on both Max and Netflix. She also toplined a Stephen King adaptation alongside Ewan McGregor with Doctor Sleep, the 2019 supernatural horror film that's streaming on Max and Prime Video.

What Else Is Streaming on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is an underrated service for those who enjoy good TV shows, with the platform producing major hits over the last few years, such as Ted Lasso, Slow Horses, and Shrinking. The second season of Shrinking, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, premiered last week and is set to run through the Season 2 finale on Christmas Day. Brad Pitt and George Clooney recently teamed up for Wolfs, the hitman buddy cop flick that was greenlit for a sequel weeks before its release on the platform.

Silo Season 2 premieres on November 15. Check out the new teaser for the second season above and watch Silo Season 1, streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.

WATCH ON APPLE TV+