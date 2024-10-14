Apple TV+ just dropped the trailer for the second season of Silo, the global hit drama that dives into a gorgeously crafted dystopian world based on Hugh Howey’s bestselling trilogy. Rebecca Ferguson is back as Juliette, an engineer on a mission to solve a murder that spirals into an enormous conspiracy that goes from the top all the way down to the very bottom of the silo in which she's spent her entire life, and now she has to find a way to survive outside it and beyond. Created by Emmy-nominated writer Graham Yost, who also serves as showrunner, the ten-episode season will drop on the streamer worldwide on Friday, November 15, and new episodes will follow every Friday through January 17, 2025.

The series also achieved Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes, with Ferguson’s portrayal of Juliette receiving particular praise. It received critical acclaim for its enthralling narrative and outstanding performances. Fans will hope for more of the same from the series when it comes back next month, and this time, Steve Zahn will be joining the cast, alongside returning stars Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie, and Iain Glen.

'Silo' Will Finish After Four Seasons

In an exclusive interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub back in April, Ferguson provided some tantalizing nuggets of info about the future of the series. She revealed plans for filming Seasons 3 and 4 back to back, with the fourth season serving as the final chapter of the saga.

"I believe that the show has an ending, and I know when that is. So that's the answer. You will find out when the show is done. To be honest, I don't think it's a secret. The books are the books. It's three books, and the three books are divided into four seasons. So I believe, unless any Apple person is gonna jump on, I think we're absolutely fine with saying Season 1, we've done. Season 2 is shot and coming out, and we're now looking at green-lighting Seasons 3 and 4. And I think we would film them maybe together, and that would be the end."

As the premiere of the second season gets closer, we'll all be counting the days until we're back underground. Check out the trailer above, and be sure to mark your calendars for November 15, 2024, and prepare to dive back into the mysteries of the silo. Stay tuned for more.

Silo Release Date May 5, 2023 Creator Graham Yost Cast Rebecca Ferguson , Iain Glen , Tim Robbins , Shane McRae , Henry Garrett Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 2

Watch on Apple TV+