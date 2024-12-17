Yesterday, we learned that Apple TV+'s hit series Silo would be returning for a third and a fourth (and final) season with Rebecca Ferguson returning to her role as Juliette Nichols, the engineer attempting to uncover the mystery of the silo. Now, we've learned that both seasons will be shot back to back, with the next year of Ferguson's life being dedicated to spending time underground as she wraps up the story.

Speaking to Empire Magazine's Pilot TV podcast, alongside Apple CEO Tim Cook (which should tell you just how invested Apple is in this series!), host James Dyer asked how prepared Ferguson was, noting that seasons 3 and 4 would be shooting simultaneously, as Ferguson had predicted they would be when speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub earlier this year. Ferguson noted it was going to be a "long old year," before adding:

"I have scheduled my home life. I've got my Pilates in. I've got a reformer on set. No, it's wonderful. And also sort of when you get involved in something like this, the books are a certain quantity and mass, and we all knew how far it would have to go. It's more, will the audience like it? And the fact that it's going so well, it's just such a sort of homage to all of us being involved in it. So yeah, it's phenomenal that we get to do season three and four, and even if it's long, it's going to take the time it takes. And I'm excited.”

Rebecca Ferguson Can't Wait to Finish Juliette's 'Silo' Story

When the series was renewed officially for the final two seasons, Ferguson released a statement speaking out about her joy at playing the role of Juliette, and her excitement at the prospect of finishing her story.

“I’ve loved every minute of bringing Juliette to the screen and am immensely proud of what we’ve all created with ‘Silo’ since the first episode. I have always felt passionately about telling the entire story contained within Hugh Howey's books, so I couldn’t be happier that audiences around the world have enthusiastically embraced the show. Alongside our partners at Apple, Graham, and the entire cast and crew, I cannot wait to dive into these final two thought-provoking seasons that will beautifully conclude this dystopian tale.”

The second season is currently streaming on Apple TV+ now. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Silo.

Silo In a dystopian future, men and women reside in a vast underground silo governed by strict regulations, believed to shield them from the hazardous world above. The series delves into the complex social order within the silo and the mysteries surrounding their subterranean existence.

