Apple TV+’s global sci-fi sensation Silo is continuing to expand its world with the announcement of two major additions to its cast. Following that jaw-dropping twist ending to Season 2, the pair of actors who shocked the world with their appearance in the series — Ashley Zukerman (Succession, Fear Street) and Jessica Henwick (Glass Onion, The Gray Man) — will both be joining the cast on a full-time basis for Season 3, which hints that we're going to see a lot more of the origin of those silos.

In the final scene of the Season 2 finale, viewers were transported to a rainy night in pre-apocalyptic Washington, D.C. where two characters we'd never met before meet for a date. One is a congressman from Georgia (Zukerman), the other a reporter from The Washington Post (Henwick). Their conversation delves into recent geopolitical tensions, specifically an Iranian dirty bomb explosion and potential U.S. retaliation, which is totally first date material. But as the evening concludes, the congressman gifts the reporter a rubber duck Pez dispenser. On the face of it, a fun and silly gift, but as we all know, it becomes a relic within the silos and brings us full circle to where we began.

What Can We Expect from 'Silo' Season 3?

Well, we know a bit more now about the new characters. Zukerman's character is "a young and hungry congressman" and Henwick's Helen is described "a whip-smart reporter". We also know that Season 4 will be the final season for the series, and that both are currently shooting concurrently in London just now. Rebecca Ferguson, the show's lead, after the series was renewed for the third and fourth seasons, spoke to Empire's Pilot TV podcast about how she had scheduled her home life for what would be a lengthy and gruelling shoot.

"I have scheduled my home life. I've got my Pilates in. I've got a reformer on set. No, it's wonderful. And also sort of when you get involved in something like this, the books are a certain quantity and mass, and we all knew how far it would have to go. It's more, will the audience like it? And the fact that it's going so well, it's just such a sort of homage to all of us being involved in it. So yeah, it's phenomenal that we get to do season three and four, and even if it's long, it's going to take the time it takes. And I'm excited.”

The second season is currently streaming on Apple TV+ now. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Silo.

Silo In a dystopian future, men and women reside in a vast underground silo governed by strict regulations, believed to shield them from the hazardous world above. The series delves into the complex social order within the silo and the mysteries surrounding their subterranean existence. Cast Rebecca Ferguson , Common , Tim Robbins , Harriet Walter , Christian Ochoa Lavernia , Avi Nash , Billy Postlethwaite , Chinaza Uche , Iain Glen , Remmie Milner , David Oyelowo , Rick Gomez , Ferdinand Kingsley , Shane McRae , Chipo Chung , Caitlin Zoz , Matt Gomez Hidaka , Angela Yeoh , Olatunji Ayofe , Khairika Sinani , Will Patton , Akie Kotabe Story By Hugh Howey Expand

