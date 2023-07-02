Following yesterday's sensational climactic episode to its debut season, Apple TV+ has released this inside look at Silo, its dystopian science-fiction series which stars Rebecca Ferguson as an engineer tasked with discovering the truth behind the silo and the secrets within it. The series is adapted from the writings of Hugh Howey. Howey self-published the short story "Wool" in 2011, which was then later published together with four sequel novellas in one combined novel of the same name. Along with "Wool," the series consists of Shift, Dust, three short stories, and Wool: The Graphic Novel.

The series could run for three seasons, or beyond that, depending on both the long-term success of the show and how the creative team, as well as Apple, feel about its prospects going forward. It was renewed for a second season just prior to the premiere of the eighth episode of the first season, and debuted as the number one drama in Apple TV+'s history. In a press release, Apple's head of programming Matt Cherniss revealed how excited all involved were to continue digging into the mysteries of the silo.

"It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic Silo quickly become Apple’s number one drama series. As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in season two.”

How Did We Leave Season 1 of Silo?

Juliette (played by Ferguson) had uncovered a conspiracy hidden by the IT and Judicial departments of the silo, run by Sims (Common) and Bernard (Tim Robbins) respectively. Juliette had seen footage on a forbidden hard-drive that revealed the outside world, which was shown as barren and lifeless to all inside the silo, via the large display screen in the cafeteria, was in fact green, vibrant and full of life.

To prevent Juliette from causing panic, Sims and Bernard send Juliette out to 'clean' the front of the silo. Anyone who has ever left the silo has died within minutes due to the toxic atmosphere outside. Sure enough, Juliette leaves the silo but crucially, has been given heat tape to seal her suit more securely, and stepping outside she sees what she knew was true - a lush world of nature. But she does a double take. She's seen the imagery before. The exact imagery.

Bernard realises she knows what's happening, and suddenly, her helmet visor flickers and then Juliette sees the real world - barren and desolate as before. The display inside the helmet is not the real world. There’s a reason why the helmet screen has a fake projection: It’s an insurance policy that those sent out to clean won’t see the truth being kept secret before they die. The truth is that out in that wasteland are dozens and dozens of other silos. Juliette heads for the horizon, steps over the hill and discovers a destroyed city skyline in the distance, while she is surrounded by those identical silos buried deep within the ground, as the show cuts to black.

Where Juliette goes from here is the next question, and we can't wait to see the answers. Check out that inside look from Apple TV+ into Silo down below.