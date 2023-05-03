Picture a dystopian future where Planet Earth is no longer inhabitable on the surface. Only ten thousand humans live deep inside the earth in massive bunkers, risking death if they ever venture outside the safety of underground. It's a scary picture, we know! If you are intrigued by this idea, you may want to watch the upcoming 10-episode series, Silo. The new series is coming to Apple TV+ on May 5th of this year and is a book-to-screen adaptation of the novels by New York Times bestselling author Hugh Howey.

Silo is a mix of multiple genres, with mystery, drama, and sci-fi elements. The characters living in the Silo do not know anything about its history, why it was built, or when. Trying to understand these questions could prove fatal. The tagline for the original short story, Wool, read "If the lies don't kill you, the truth will." It's abstract, but it creates a sense of uneasiness and distrust for the audience, which is what the author was going for. This discomfort will be all the more powerful when watching the story unfold on screen. (We promise we're telling the truth about everything, but it won't kill you to read it.) To prepare for what's coming, here's a bit of background about the cast and characters of Silo.

RELATED: 'Silo': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the Rebecca Ferguson-led Series

Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette

Image via Apple TV+

The main character of Silo is Juliette, an engineer hoping to uncover facts about the murder of a loved one. Through her search, she discovers something strange and tries to find the truth. Juliette is played by Rebecca Ferguson, a Swedish actress who knows her way around book-to-screen adaptations. She previously appeared in Dune as Lady Jessica and Doctor Sleep as Rose the Hat, both original novels. In a more light-hearted piece, Ferguson played the singer Jenny Lind in the musical The Greatest Showman opposite Hugh Jackman. Some of her other films include Mission Impossible: Fallout, The Girl on the Train, and Men in Black: International.

Ferguson dons two hats for Silo, one as the star and one as the executive producer. She came to prominence because of her role in a television miniseries in Britain called The White Queen. She received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film. We look forward to seeing Ferguson in Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 and Dune: Part Two. Both movies will release later this year.

Common as Sims

Image via Apple TV+

Playing the head of judicial security, Sims is Common. The talented actor, whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn, began his career as a rapper but transitioned to acting in the 2000s. He has made a name for himself in the music and film worlds. He has won three Grammys, a Golden Globe, and an Academy Award. The last two awards were for the song "Glory," which he co-wrote with R&B superstar John Legend for the civil rights film Selma. The film also cast Common as civil rights movement leader James Bavel. He contributed his vocal talents to the animated children's television series The Lion Guard, which is based on Disney's The Lion King. He played the role of Elam Ferguson in the war drama Hell on Wheels. His films include Smokin' Aces, John Wick: Chapter 2, Wanted, and Suicide Squad.

Rashida Jones as Allison

Image via Apple TV+

Rashida Jones will be portraying the role of Allison, a woman who works in IT. Jones grew up in Los Angeles with the entertainment icon Quincy Jones as her father, so it was only natural for her to get into the acting business. Primarily associated with being a comedic actress, it will be interesting to see Jones exercise her dramatic skills. Some of her most well-known work includes the television series Parks and Recreation, The Office, and Boston Public. She has been in films such as I Love You Man, The Social Network, and The Muppets. You can see Jones in the upcoming TV series Sunny, about an American woman living in Japan with a domestic robot.

Related: Ahead of 'Silo,' Watch This Trippy, Sexy, '70s Sci-Fi Classic

Avi Nash as Lukas Kyle

Image via Apple TV

Avi Nash will portray Lukas Kyle, an IT expert and astronomer with high hopes for his career. The relationship between Lukas and Juliette will become important throughout the series. Nash is known for portraying Siddiq, the first male, Muslim-American character on The Walking Dead. His film debut was in Learning to Drive with Ben Kingsley and Patricia Clarkson. He can also be seen in the films Barry, The Postal Jerks, Amateur Night, and Hosea.

Tim Robbins as Bernard

Image via Apple TV

Playing Bernard, the head of IT is Tim Robbins. The actor is a major player in Hollywood as both an actor and filmmaker. He has appeared in popular films such as Mystic River, The Shawshank Redemption, Top Gun, and The Player. He also has TV credit to his name, as seen in The Brink, Here and Now, and Castle Rock. This isn't the first experience Robbins has had with a dystopian piece of art. He previously directed an adapted version of George Orwell's 1984 for the San Francisco Mime Troupe. Robbins received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Dave Boyle in Mystic River. He was nominated for another Academy Award for Best Director of Dead Man Walking. Being the recipient of three Golden Globes, among other awards, makes us think that Robbins will be a great addition to this cast.

Harriet Walter as Martha Walker

Image via Apple TV

Harriet Walter will be playing Martha Walker, a veteran engineer working in Mechanical. Beginning her acting career, Walker performed in Shakespeare's Hamlet. She moved on to stardom in the field, appearing in popular movies such as Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility. She was awarded Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire due to her contributions to drama.

Her career is not limited to films; she has acted in multiple television series since the 80s. Most recently, she has starred in The Crown as Clemmie Churchill. Walter was given the Laurence Olivier Award, a British award recognizing excellence in theater. She was nominated for a Tony, Screen Actors Guild Award (SAG), and three Primetime Emmys.