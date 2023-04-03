Calling all science fiction fans: it's time to mark your calendars; Silo (previously titled Wool), a sci-fi dystopia, is set to hit our screens later this spring. Set in a bleak future in which a toxic environment has seemingly rendered the outside world uninhabitable, thousands of civilians now live deep underground in a giant silo. When a rule is broken and a string of unexplained deaths occur, engineer Juliette begins to unravel the true purpose of the place she calls home.

Keep reading to find out everything we know so far about Silo.

Image via Apple TV+

Related:'Wool,' and 7 Other Rebecca Ferguson Projects Everyone Should Watch

What Is Silo About?

Silo follows a community of people living deep beneath the Earth's surface. These people do not know how long they've been underground, nor who built their safe haven. They do not even know why there is no life outside their silo. The only thing they're sure of: the silo is safe, and "out there", the outside world is not. Protected from the toxic and ruined environment of the decimated Earth's surface, the residents of the silo are bound by strict rules and regulations. However, when their very own sheriff breaks one of these cardinal rules and a series of unexplained deaths occur, questions start to arise within the underground community. Namely, silo engineer Juliette. Determined to find out what the true purpose of the silo is, Juliette begins to investigate, uncovering shocking secrets and the dark truth surrounding the mysterious silo.

Who Is in the Cast of Silo?

Image via Apple TV+

Rebecca Ferguson (Dune) plays curious engineer Juliette. Joining her are David Oyelowo (Selma) as Sheriff Holston, Tim Robbins (Mystic River) as Bernard, actor and musician Common (John Wick: Chapter 2) as Sims, Chinaza Uche (A Good Person) as Paul, Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) as Allison, Iain Glen (Game of Thrones) as Dr. Pete Nichols, and Will Patton (Yellowstone) as Deputy Marnes. Other cast members include Harriet Walter (Sense and Sensibility) as Martha Walker, Avi Nash (The Walking Dead) as Lukas Kyle, Ferdinand Kingsley (Mank) as George Wilkins, Shane McRae (Sneaky Pete) as Knox, Matt Gomez Hidaka as Cooper, Rick Gomez (Band of Brothers) as Patrick Kennedy, Lee Drage as Franky Brown, Henry Garrett (The Son), Will Merrick (About Time) as Danny, and Paul Herzberg (The Honorable Woman) as Kilroy.

Is There a Trailer for Silo?

Apple TV+ released a teaser for Silo on its official YouTube channel on March 6, 2023. The teaser begins with David Oyelowo, as Holston, explaining just how sheltered the residents of the silo are. The community, including Holston who serves as sheriff to the thousands of people inside the silo, knows nothing about its origins or about why the outside world is uninhabitable. Despite this, the silo is shown to be a thriving and self-sufficient living space. A vast agricultural department including livestock exists within the silo, as does a NICU and a prison. Interestingly - and unlike a lot of post-apocalyptic television shows - it's clear to see that the people living within the silo aren't struggling to survive. Inside the silo, they have everything they could possibly need.

However, the teaser shows that all is not well. Someone is seen preparing to go above ground, clad in protective overalls and a helmet. Another shot in the teaser shows the residents watching on an enormous screen as the person drops to their knees on the Earth's surface, frantically trying to remove their headgear. We also see Juliette beginning to question the strangeness of the silo. In a reflective moment, George asks Juliette the ultimate question: "What if everything you know to be true was one big lie?"

When and Where Can You Watch Silo?

After originally being in development as a feature film more than a decade ago, in May 2021 it was announced that Silo had instead received a series order consisting of ten episodes at Apple TV+. Alongside this news, it was also revealed that Rebecca Ferguson had been cast in the lead role. Over the following months, more cast members were disclosed, and filming for Silo began in August 2021. Shooting primarily took place in Hertfordshire, London, and wrapped in the spring of 2022.

Since then, it has been announced that the first two episodes of Silo will be available to watch on Apple TV+ on May 5, 2023, with the remaining eight episodes airing weekly thereafter. The show's finale will air on June 30, 2023.

Apple TV+ is available to purchase at $6.99 per month, beginning with a seven-day free trial for new customers.

What Is the Background of Silo?

Image via Apple TV+

Silo is based on a series of post-apocalyptic sci-fi books of the same title by author Hugh Howey. Initially, Howey self-published his first book in the series, Wool, via Amazon as a stand-alone short story. However, the book's popularity soon skyrocketed, and Howey began to greatly expand upon his fictional universe.

At present, there are a total of three books in the series, the first being Wool, the second Shift, and the third being Dust. In August 2021, Howey announced that he had begun working on the as-yet-untitled fourth book in the series. Like the TV show, the book initially begins by following the story of the silo's sheriff, Holston. We believe the first season of Silo will follow the events of book one, Wool.

Related:'Wool': Harriet Walter, Avi Nash, and Chinaza Uche Join Apple TV+ Adaptation

Who Are the Creators of Silo?

Silo was created for television by Graham Yost (Justified). Directors include David Semel (House M.D.) and Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game). Writers include Ingrid Escajeda and Jeffery Wang, both of whom collaborated with Yost on Justified. In addition to starring as Juliette, Rebecca Ferguson also serves as an executive producer. Silo has three cinematographers; Mark Patten (Taboo), David Luther (The White Queen), and Laurie Rose (Peaky Blinders).

Shows Like Silo That You Can Watch Now

Image via Apple TV+

The 100 (2014 - 2020) - Almost a century after a catastrophic nuclear apocalypse wiped out civilization on Earth, thousands of people descended from the few who managed to escape now live in an orbiting space station known as the Ark. The show begins with living conditions on the Ark in dangerous decline due to overpopulation. Therefore, the leaders order that one hundred juvenile delinquents be sent to Earth to ascertain whether the planet is now safe to return to.

Watch on Netflix

The Last of Us (2023 - Present) - The Last of Us begins with the outbreak of a mass fungal infection. Victims of this fast-spreading infection are quickly transformed into bloodthirsty zombie-like creatures, with rates rising dangerously. Civilized society collapses almost immediately, and Joel (Pedro Pascal) attempts to flee with his daughter. However, he suffers a devastating loss. Twenty years later, the now middle-aged Joel lives in a quarantine zone whilst secretly working as a smuggler. When he is tasked with transporting infection-immune teenager Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the country, an unbreakable bond is forged.

Watch on HBO Max