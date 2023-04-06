"Some mysteries are best left unsolved," but fans of science fiction are about to find out the truth! Apple TV+ released the second trailer for the upcoming Rebecca Ferguson-led sci-fi series, showing her character trying the best she can – even in the midst of chaos – to find out the truth behind the toxic environment in the outside world that forces all of them to live in a mystery underground facility. Set to premiere on May 5, the forthcoming post-apocalyptic series is based on Hugh Howey's best-selling trilogy Wool, Shift, and Dust.

The trailer shows Juliette (Ferguson), an engineer, motivated to decipher the truth, despite the fact that anyone who even attempts to do so ends up dead. As the trailer kicks off, the remaining 10,000 individuals (who are marked safe from the toxicity outside) are stuck in a chaotic environment that is, in retrospect, no different from the outside world they are trying to avoid. As everyone is so eager to uncover the truth, most especially Juliette, the head of the IT department, Bernard (Tim Robbins), explains that there is no way for them to know who built the silo, but one thing he's sure of: the world outside their "sanctuary" is where death hides in plain sight.

Silo Is a New Dystopian Series to Look Forward to

The upcoming series is an addition to the list of dystopian thrillers that have recently graced everyone's TV screens for the past years, including Snowpiercer, The 100, and the critically acclaimed and most recent one, The Last of Us. It is also another TV adaptation of a best-selling novel of the 21st century, joining The Handmaid's Tale, Shadow and Bone, and Outlander. Though we still have a month left to learn how Silo will follow the success of its predecessor's, fans of the dystopian-themed series and films are, of course, excited to be spoiled with another series that will give them the thrill and excitement of a good dystopian show. But, again, it's too early to determine how Silo will fare, but with an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Ferguson, David Oyelowo, Harriet Walter, Avi Nash, Common, Rashida Jones, and Chinaza Uche – and a compelling premise from the creative minds of Graham Yost and Morten Tyldum – audiences can expect Silo to be an outstanding series in its own right.

Silo will stay true to the books it was based on, focusing on the last people on earth living beneath the surface without any idea why they are living in the silo in the first place – except for the information given to them that the world outside is toxic and deadly. As Juliette seeks an answer about the murder of her loved one, she has uncovered a dark truth that will soon destroy all the things she knows and believes about the silo. Silo will premiere on Apple TV+ on May 5. You can watch the trailer and read the official synopsis below.