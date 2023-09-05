The Big Picture The '80s werewolf flick Silver Bullet is getting a remaster, now available for horror fans to pre-order on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray.

The classic '80s werewolf flick Silver Bullet is getting a new remaster. Shout Factory revealed on social media that the movie is howling its way to 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray. The film’s brand-new collector’s edition hits shelves on November 21 and is now available for horror fans to pre-order.

Alongside the release of the film for the first time on 4K UHD format, fans who manage to pick up a copy early will also be able to get an exclusive limited edition 18” x 24” poster featuring the film’s original artwork. The film is the most recent werewolf flick to receive the 4K treatment from Shout Factory, following previous releases, such as The Company of Wolves last year. If the final results of that film are any indication, then fans are in for a delightful horror upgrade this Fall when Silver Bullet makes its way to 4K ultra HD.

Based on the classic Stephen King story Cycle of the Werewolf, Silver Bullet centers on a small town that begins experiencing an onslaught of recent murders. However, things start taking a more supernatural turn as a young boy discovers that the killings are from the hands of a local werewolf wreaking havoc. The film is directed by Dan Attias and stars Gary Busey, Everett McGill, Corey Haim, Megan Follows, and Terry O'Quinn, among many others.

‘Silver Bullet’ Remains a Cult Classic in the Werewolf Genre

Silver Bullet first slashed onto the big screen in 1985 in the midst of a wave of films based on stories written by King. Unlike classics such as The Wolf Man and An American Werewolf in London, Silver Bullet remains an often overlooked entry in the werewolf genre. However, in recent years, the film has managed to gain a significant cult following due to its use of practical effects and thrilling final act. Now, with the film finally making its long overdue entry into 4K Ultra HD, a new generation of werewolf fans can have the chance to revisit the '80’s cult classic in a way that’s never been seen before.

Silver Bullet howls onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on November 21 and is now available to pre-order here.