Get ready to howl at the moon next month, Stephen King fans. 1985's Silver Bullet, King's only werewolf movie, is coming to Peacock. It will be available on the streamer starting on October 1.

The film is based on King's 1983 novella Cycle of the Werewolf, which featured illustrations by legendary comic book artist Bernie Wrightson (Swamp Thing); the project was originally intended to be a calendar, and followed the story with one werewolf rampage a month, but King found the limited amount of space stifling, and expanded it into a short novel. King also wrote the script for the film, which was directed by Dan Attias; it is Attias' only feature film, but he is a prolific TV director, having helmed episodes of The Sopranos, The Wire, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. King and Attias clashed with producer Dino de Laurentiis over the film's werewolf costume, which was designed by special-effects legend Carlo Rambaldi (Alien, E.T.); the creature was intentionally less massive and monstrous than other cinematic werewolves of the time, as seen in An American Werewolf in London and The Howling.

What Is 'Silver Bullet' About?

Close

Silver Bullet takes place in rural Tarker's Mills, Maine, in 1976. A series of savage murders rocks the small town, but only teenager Jane Coslaw (Megan Follows, Reign) and her paraplegic younger brother Marty (Corey Haim, The Lost Boys) realize the truth - the murders are the work of a werewolf. Unfortunately, the only person who believes them is their alcoholic uncle Red (Gary Busey, Point Break). As the townspeople seek vigilante justice, town sheriff Joe Haller (Terry O'Quinn, Lost) is powerless to stop them - and unable to find the real killer, local reverend Lester Lowe (Everett McGill, Twin Peaks), who dwells among them in his human form. Marty, Jane, and Red are the only ones who can slay the creature before he kills again - and to do that, they'll need a silver bullet.

Silver Bullet was not a great financial success, and was largely dismissed by critics; it currently holds a 41% Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Collider's Shawn Van Horn considers it to be one of the best werewolf movies ever made. In a retrospective review earlier this year, he lauded it for being both "a great coming of age story, and a genuinely terrifying fear fest whose teeth won't let go".

Silver Bullet is coming to Peacock on October 1. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.