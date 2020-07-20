Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s Silver Surfer Comes to Life in Sideshow Collectables Newest Maquette

If you’re a fan of the Silver Surfer, you’re going to love the new Sideshow Collectables Maquette based on Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s creation from the mid-1960s. As you’ll see in the pictures below, artist Daniel Bel Hugely has done a fantastic job bringing the popular character to life, and it looks like he’s floating in front of you. I got to see the maquette up close at a press preview for Sideshow Con 2020 and it was easily one of the best things I saw on display. The Silver Surfer also comes with a Frankie Raye Nova and her hair lights up.

In addition, the new Doctor Strange Maquette was on display at Sideshow Con 2020 and it was yet another example why Sideshow gets some of my money on a regular basis. The attention to detail and the way the artists involved captured Stephen Strange’s Cloak of Levitation in action is incredibly cool. It’s like you’re seeing him mid-motion as he’s about to battle someone off-frame. Also, standing 23” tall, the Maquette is one of those pieces that would be a highlight in anyone’s collection.

Check out a ton of pics below as well as some more info on the Doctor Strange Maquette near those pictures. If you’d like to purchase the Silver Surfer or Doctor Strange Maquette just click the link.

About the Doctor Strange Maquette: