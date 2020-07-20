Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s Silver Surfer Comes to Life in Sideshow Collectables Newest Maquette

If you’re a fan of the Silver Surfer, you’re going to love the new Sideshow Collectables Maquette based on Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s creation from the mid-1960s. As you’ll see in the pictures below, artist Daniel Bel Hugely has done a fantastic job bringing the popular character to life, and it looks like he’s floating in front of you. I got to see the maquette up close at a press preview for Sideshow Con 2020 and it was easily one of the best things I saw on display. The Silver Surfer also comes with a Frankie Raye Nova and her hair lights up.
In addition, the new Doctor Strange Maquette was on display at Sideshow Con 2020 and it was yet another example why Sideshow gets some of my money on a regular basis. The attention to detail and the way the artists involved captured Stephen Strange’s Cloak of Levitation in action is incredibly cool. It’s like you’re seeing him mid-motion as he’s about to battle someone off-frame. Also, standing 23” tall, the Maquette is one of those pieces that would be a highlight in anyone’s collection.
Check out a ton of pics below as well as some more info on the Doctor Strange Maquette near those pictures. If you’d like to purchase the Silver Surfer or Doctor Strange Maquette just click the link.
About the Doctor Strange Maquette:
“Impossible? I’ve learned never to use that word in my line of work.”
By the flames of the Faltine! Sideshow presents the Doctor Strange Maquette, magically materializing in your Marvel collection.
The Doctor Strange Maquette measures 23” tall, levitating above a swirling vortex of mystical energy while casting a powerful spell from his fingertips. Wielding artifacts of great power, the renowned Sorcerer Supreme is sworn to protect his dimension from dark forces beyond the confines of reality.
Inspired by his classic comic book appearance, the polyresin Doctor Strange Maquette features a sculpted blue and yellow costume and a full fabric Cloak of Levitation. This luxurious red fabric cloak is lined with gold-colored trim, has a stylized high collar, and features internal wiring for posing, measuring 26” wide at its fullest extension. Stephen Strange’s blue garments, brown belt, and yellow gloves and sash are all sculpted with detailed fabric-like movement and realistic stitching details. At the center of his chest lies the Eye of Agamotto, an ancient amulet of wisdom that empowers and protects this mystical defender of humanity.
Summon the Master of the Mystic Arts to your sanctum of Marvel collectibles and bring home the Doctor Strange Maquette today!