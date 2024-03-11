The Big Picture Writer Simon Barrett desires to make a Halloween film that goes back to the tone and style of the original.

Halloween has had a long and complicated history. The John Carpenter classic started a timeline full of sequels, remakes, and reboots. Since the not-so final Halloween Ends, Michael Myers has been mostly quiet. However, you can’t kill the boogeyman for long, as late last year, development on a new Halloween TV series had started taking sinister shape. With a franchise as beloved as Halloween, there are many genre filmmakers dying to take a stab at it. This includes writer Simon Barrett, whose hot take on the franchise’s latest incarnation will have a lot of genre fans talking.

While sitting down with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff promoting his upcoming film Azrael at SXSW, Barrett talked about his desire to make a Halloween film. He didn’t hold back, saying, “If I could do like a real Halloween movie, I would really love to do a Halloween film, like, but you know, differently” When clarifying what the writer meant by “real”, he elevated, “Somehow going back to the tone and style of the original in a way that isn't actively insulting to viewers. I mean, I like the last few Halloweens, but you know, they've departed over the years.”

These comments might seem intense, but if anyone has earned the right to weigh in on modern horror, it's Barrett who has quite the horror resume: Blair Witch, the critically acclaimed You’re Next, and The Guest are just a few of this writer’s standout credits.

Michael Myers Is Waiting to Come Home Again

David Gordon Green's Halloween sequel trilogy was very controversial among fans. Halloween Kills and Ends which took some rather risky sharp turns in terms of its characters and loreincluding Michael Myers’ apprentice Corey Cunningham and the way Laurie Stroud's story concluded. In regard to what Barrett brings up about returning to the original’s tone, just last week the horror community got an update regarding the new Halloween series that’ll be a first of its kind for the franchise.

Miramax TV’s Marc Helwig didn’t give any specific plot details, but did say, “The foundation of it is the original film, the John Carpenter movie, the characters of that film, and perhaps a group of characters that we haven’t really focused on that much in recent film versions or even in a number of them.” Helwig would further explain, “It’s a creative reset completely and going back to the original film, as opposed to spinning out of any of the more recent film adaptations.”

While we wait for more exciting news about both the television and film sides of the Halloween franchise, Barrett has two films coming out in 2024. This is the currently undated Azrael starring genre icon Samara Weaving and currently screening at SXSW, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire which hits theaters later this month on March 29, 2024.

Azrael (2024) In a world no one speaks a devout female hunts down a young woman who has escaped her imprisonment. Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, Azrael is due to be sacrificed to pacify an ancient evil deep within the surrounding wilderness Release Date March 11, 2024 Director E.L. Katz Cast Samara Weaving , Nathan Stewart-Jarrett , Sebastian Bull , Eero Milonoff , Vic Carmen Sonne , Vincent Willestrand , Peter Christoffersen , Rea Lest Runtime 85 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Simon Barrett

