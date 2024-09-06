You know you’ve made it when Simon Cowell showers you with praise and hits the Golden Buzzer! Aerial duo Sebastián Jiménez and Sonia Moreno from Barcelona, Spain, proved that an injury can’t stand in the way of their performance on America’s Got Talent Season 19. Jiménez had to perform solo after Moreno suffered an arm injury during rehearsals, which won him a standing ovation from the audience on the reality competition series, and praise from the judges.

AGT Season 19, Episode 15 saw Sebastián Jiménez wow the audience and judges with his spellbinding solo routine to Shawn Mendes' "In My Blood." He performed a gravity-defying performance, and Moreno joined him on stage afterward. The duo shared a kiss, after which they were commended by judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel. Cowell remarked how most folks would’ve given up in such a situation and further appreciated Jiménez’s performance in the following words:

“How do you do this act with two people with one person and then make it incredible?”

Cowell pushed the Golden Buzzer and congratulated the duo as he joined them on stage. He expressed that Jiménez deserves recognition not just because he rose to the occasion after his partner’s injury but also because his performance was “the best reaction we've had so far." Upon being asked how he felt by host Terry Crews, Jiménez confessed that he only had three days to put the routine together, wanting to serve the best he could and that it felt like his hard work paid off. Jiménez and Moreno are headed straight to the AGT finals.

This Season of AGT sure does have acts that leave Simon Cowell unable to contain himself! In AGT Season 19 Episode 11, Cowell and Howie Mandel engaged in friendly banter as they feuded over who had the honor of gifting AIRFOOTWORKS a Golden Buzzer for their breathtaking performance.

The group’s air dance performance to Ed Sheeran's "Celestial" left the judges and audience awestruck. Moments after their performance, Cowell declared to host Crews that he was about to get himself fired before reaching over and hitting the Golden Buzzer — although Mandel was the only judge with the Golden Buzzer that evening. Both judges rushed to the stage to congratulate AIRFOOTWORKS as Crews teased Mandel on how Cowell stole his thunder. Mandel clarified urgently, "This is mine! This is mine!"

Mandel praised Takashi Jonishi and his group for their amalgamation of talent. Jonishi confessed that this was a dream come true as AIRFOOTWORKS entered the AGT finals. After the commercial break, there was a replay of the Golden Buzzer moment, which caught Cowell’s cheeky moment. Cowell and Mandel had a lighthearted back and forth, with the latter quipping in the following words:

“Well, keep your fingers off of my buzzer!”

AGT Season 19 airs new episodes on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC. The episode will be available to stream the following day on Peacock, along with previous seasons of the show.

