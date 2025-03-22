Piers Morgan is widely known as one of the most well-known British journalists in recent memory, but it hasn't stopped him from being a controversial figure on every talent show, podcast or news program that he's been featured on. His time judging on both America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent has remained a contentious topic for audiences, with some viewers appreciating his bluntness and abrasive attitude, while others found his negative approach to be unnecessarily cruel. Whether he was loved or hated by the audience, he never shied away from being honest, which often resulted in many contestants leaving the stage feeling humiliated rather than motivated. Morgan is a true villain in talent show history, and his lack of empathy and mistreatment of contestants has led him to be one of the most disliked personalities on reality television.

Piers Morgan Has a Negative Effect on Talent Shows

It was clear that Morgan's focus as a judge was never to find America's next voice or million-dollar act on the Las Vegas strip, but rather to boost his own career. In addition, he never hesitated to verbally abuse contestants and embarrass them on a national scale for entertainment value. It almost became obvious when Morgan was trying to stir the pot or be a contrarian, with his continuous criticism of Boogie Storm being a perfect example. Despite reaching the finals of Britain's Got Talent Season 10, Morgan thought the group of dancing Stormtroopers were mediocre, famously calling them a "talentless waste of space."

This led Morgan to receive backlash for his comments, especially after continuing to embarrass the group by preaching that their act was "completely stupid." Altough Boogie Storm took a different approach to presenting a dance group, they were a fan favorite and earned Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer. In addition, making it as a finalist doesn't happen by mistake, and the reasoning for Morgan's criticisms was just to be controversial and draw attention to himself. Along with purposefully playing devil's advocate, Morgan was also an uninspired judge. His critiques or suggestions lacked guidance to help performers improve, making them feel more like personal attacks, rather than helpful advice. He would also choose to hit his buzzer early for contestants he found boring or didn't care for. Although Morgan's rude behavior could be viewed very similarly to Cowell's on various talent shows, there are many qualities that Morgan possesses that still make him the worst judge in talent show history.

How Morgan Compares to Simon Cowell