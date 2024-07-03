The Big Picture Simon Cowell plans to continue working despite retirement rumors.

Simon Cowell has been in the TV industry since 2001. As he's about to turn 65 this year, there is speculation about whether music's biggest critic will enter retirement. Cowell has judged many acts, on and off reality television, throughout his time in the industry, as well as signing some of the biggest stars, including Little Mix and One Direction, just to name a few. So will 2024 be the year his career will sing its final note? Cowell has addressed those rumors in a recent interview, and it seems like he doesn't plan on stopping.

When speaking to Hello! Magazine, Cowell revealed that he doesn't plan on slowing down. He reflected on when his late father stopped working and compared it to his situation. According to the music executive, his father stopped because he had "no choice," something that doesn't apply to him.

"Oh god no, I'll probably drop dead doing what I'm doing. As long as I think there's a need or a purpose and it's something I can do well, I'm up for it," said Cowell. "I remember the day my dad retired – it was very sad because he really didn't want to stop working, but he had no choice as he worked for a big company."

Cowell has judged numerous talent competition shows, both in the U.S. and U.K. He first made his TV appearance in 2001 in a show called Pop Idol, before moving on to The X Factor UK and Britain's Got Talent. Currently, he's been a judge for America's Got Talent since 2016. Recently, the judge took it upon himself to interrupt an act during an audition, which led to one of the best performances in this year's show because of his professional thinking.

Simon Cowell’s Other Media Appearances Continue

Aside from judging numerous talent shows and finding the next big star, Cowell has appeared in numerous projects outside of reality TV. The judge was a contestant in the British game show, Sale of the Century in 1990 and 2003's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? He was also a guest on Top Gear, The Oprah Winfrey Show, and Saturday Night Live. Cowell has also cameos in numerous films and TV shows, including The Simpsons, The Fairly OddParents, Family Guy, Scary Movie 3, Shrek 2, and Scoob!

As of writing, it's currently unknown what Cowell's next project will be outside of reality TV. He once had plans to produce a Betty Boop movie, but nothing came to fruition.

