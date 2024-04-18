The Big Picture Despite a swift romance and marriage, Simon Guobadia was controlling and manipulative towards Porsha Williams.

Simon falsely accused Porsha of aggressive behavior in their divorce, revealing a controlling pattern.

A cease and desist, Simon's legal woes, and his claims against Porsha are likely an attempt to exert power.

While she was still holding her peach on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams met Simon Guobadia while he was married to Falynn Pina. Their meeting seemed innocuous, but after Simon and Falynn got divorced, he and Porsha's whirlwind romance quickly began. In fact, they only dated for a short time before getting engaged in May 2021. Porsha left the reality series around that time as well and was quickly hit with fan accusations that she was the reason his marriage to Falynn ended.

Porsha defended herself and married Simon in 2022. They blended their families together, and everything seemed fairy tale perfect, but Simon's ex-wife shared in a 2023 interview that life with Simon was anything but perfect. Falynn was a guest on Baller Alert when she shared more insight into her former marriage to Simon, and the biggest thing she revealed was the depths of Simon’s controlling behavior. She said, “I was never allowed to have anything for myself, so here I was sitting on all this money, and I had nothing!” In a more recent interview with Baller Alert, Falynn insinuated that Porsha did in fact, contribute to the ending of her marriage to Simon, and when asked what would happen if she were to run into Porsha, Falynn said, “That wouldn’t be a safe scenario… at the end of the day, she knows what she did," hinting that Porsha got together with Simon to get revenge on her.

Regardless of the rift between Falynn and Porsha, Simon still has plenty of his own problems. News broke that Simon was accused of fraud after attempting to secure his American citizenship back in February 2024. His alleged crimes go back decades to the 80s, and they were financial in nature. He stayed in the U.S. long after his tourist visa ran out, too, leading him to pursue a green card marriage that was quickly seen through by the U.S. government. So he was deported. He came back to commit some more crimes and overstayed that tourist visa as well. He was supposed to be deported again, but he then assumed a fake identity and has lived happily ever since. Until, of course, he was caught again. Shortly after the news broke, Porsha filed for divorce, an action that also came after she announced her RHOA return. Now, even in the midst of his own legal woes with the federal government, Simon has sent a cease and desist letter to Porsha for filming in the home that they once shared. It's a move that indicates, despite the immense issues he's facing on his own, that he still wants to exert control over Porsha.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta A reality television series focused on the personal and professional lives of several women residing in Atlanta, Georgia. Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Kenya Moore , NeNe Leakes , Porsha Williams , Sheree Whitfield Main Genre Reality TV Creator(s) Scott Dunlop

Inside Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams' Bitter Divorce

Simon has enough problems on his own. So what exactly would issuing a cease and desist to Porsha for filming in their house do for him? The answer is absolutely nothing. According to Investopedia, a cease and desist order is “a written notice demanding that the recipient immediately stop an illegal or allegedly illegal activity. It may be an order or injunction issued by a court or government agency or a letter from an attorney.” According to Page Six, a source close to RHOA's production team said that they haven't even filmed at the house, which, if true, makes the cease and desist completely pointless. So, what was his end goal?

Related Porsha Williams' Divorce Is What 'RHOA' Needs Williams' divorce from husband Simon Guobadia is still a trending topic, ensuring her return to 'RHOA' is worth the wait.

Simon has made a lot of claims about Porsha since she filed for divorce. He claimed that she brought an armed gunman into their home after filing, saying that he had to call the police to defuse the situation. He has also claimed that Porsha and others have been harassing him via the phone and claimed that Porsha tried to force her way into their former home with her mother and her mother's boyfriend. Simon's claims are interesting, as Porsha has refuted all of them. She said that he is being vindictive, as his controlling behavior is one of the reasons why she filed for divorce. According to Porsha, while she was on vacation in Dubai, Simon changed all the locks and codes that she needed to get back into the house. It's always plausible that there's some truth to Simon's story, but there's an even more realistic narrative that makes sense when considering his past.

Simon Still Tries To Control Porsha

According to the court documents filed by Porsha, the couple's relationship moved too fast, too soon. Simon was persistent in his wooing of Porsha, which ultimately led them to tie the knot too soon. The romance he showed her at the beginning of their relationship could easily be considered what experts call love bombing. According to Banner Health, “Love bombing is a controlling and manipulative tactic most often used by narcissists and abusive people. They seek to quickly obtain affection and attention before tearing their victims down. They may appear charming and exciting in the beginning, but this usually fades away and is replaced with emotional abuse.” Given that his ex-wife, Falynn, was very open about his controlling behavior, and it was also acknowledged in Porsha's divorce papers, Simon's behavior falls directly in line with this kind of controlling mentality. Shortly after Porsha decided to leave him, he began to make wild accusations about her, which is another commonly used tactic to continue controlling someone's partner after their relationship has ended.

While Simon’s behavior has not reached violent levels, he is still doing what he can to harass her. Porsha has referred to Simon's behavior as vindictive. Simon's actions appear to be nothing more than an attempt to show Porsha that he still has power over her. Clearly, he did not watch her prior seasons on RHOA. Porsha Williams is not a woman who can be controlled by anyone but herself.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.Watch on Peacock