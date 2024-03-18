The Big Picture Porsha Williams' divorce from Simon Guobadia raises questions about the timing.

Porsha Williams hasn't had the best luck with love and her recent divorce from Simon Guobadia came with a lot of questions. From the two being happily married not that long ago to Guobadia's citizenship issues, their marriage was one fans were hoping to explore in the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Now, Guobadia might already have a new girlfriend despite his divorce from the beloved reality star not being finalized yet. But Guobadia has been spending a lot of time with fashion designer Jenelle Salazar, according to his Instagram activity.

The owner of the athleisure brand, Bodied Athletics, Salazar and Guobadia have reportedly been flirting with each other through Instagram comments, as reported by Radar Online. When Salazar posted a picture in a bikini, Guobadia commented with fire emojis under it. Guobadia and Williams were seemingly happily married as recently as mid-February with news about their divorce being revealed at the end of the month, so if Guobadia and Salazar are together, he is moving on from Williams and doing so quickly.

More than just their flirtatious comments, Page Six has also reported that Guobadia and Salazar were both sharing pictures with the same black Rolls-Royce on the same day. The quick turnaround from Williams to Salazar is what Guobadia tends to do, but it does throw into question when exactly his marriage to Williams was over, and whether Salazar played a part in its abrupt ending.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Seemed Happy Days Before Their Split

With Williams' return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta looming, we all know that we might get some answers to what happened, but we know very little about their marriage outside his small appearance on Porsha's Family Matters and then what Williams' has shared on her Instagram. But for Williams to say as recently as February 17 that he was her "ride or die" and then for the two to get divorced with a potential new woman in Guobadia's life all in the span of a month? That's a lot.

The February 17 post showed them happy in Dubai, and now they're not together and maybe Salazar is his latest woman. But this would just add to Guobadia's pattern of moving on quickly as his relationship with Williams began before his divorce from Falynn Pinna was sealed. Whether we will get confirmation on Salazar and Guobadia's relationship remains a mystery but who knows what Williams will reveal when she heads back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

