And it just got worse. The divorce drama between Simon Guobadia and The Real Housewives of Atlanta returnee Porsha Williams is not letting off steam anytime soon. Williams announced her divorce from Guobadia a few months ago after 15 months of marriage, and since then, it has been nothing but a whirlwind of drama for the reality star. Although Williams tried to keep the drama between them, Guobadia seemingly wants The Real Housewives of Atlanta to be involved. No, Guobadia is still not letting Williams film the show in the mansion. But InTouch Weekly reports that he did just file a cease-and-desist to The Real Housewives of Atlanta producers to not film his Rolls-Royce.

Despite granting Williams permission to stay at the mansion, the court is staying out of the filming drama…for now. Williams has filed an emergency order to film, which Guobadia is repeatedly blocking. Now the mansion seems to be the least of his worries, as he wants all the cameras away from his Rolls-Royce. His lawyer issued a letter to True Entertainment, a “Legal Notice to Cease and Desist.” The filing notes: “This correspondence serves as a legal demand to cease and desist all video recording, taping, photography, and filming of the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost vehicle legally owned by Mr. Simon Guobadia.”

The Bitter Divorce Is Now Targeting ‘RHOA’ Producers

In the subpoena, his lawyer said, “Mr. Guobadia purchased and insured the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost (“Rolls-Royce”) solely in his name on October 26, 2021. Mr. Guobadia remains the sole legal owner of the vehicle. As such, please note that Mr. Guobadia does not consent to the release, disclosure, or publication of the Rolls-Royce, nor does he consent to the taping, filming, photography, or recording of the Rolls-Royce including any aspects of any activity in or about the Rolls-Royce. You are notified that pursuant to Georgia law, you are ordered to cease and desist any and all photographing, video recording, taping, and filming of the Rolls-Royce.”

The lawyer continues. “Upon information and belief, True Entertainment, LLC may have been filming, recording, or photographing the Rolls-Royce while it may have been in the use and/or possession of third parties other than Mr. Simon Guobadia. If such actions have occurred, I am requesting that no photographs or recordings be released, disclosed, or published as Mr. Guobadia does not consent to the same regarding his vehicle. Regardless of the use, physical possession, or operation of the Rolls-Royce, please note that Mr. Guobadia remains the sole legal owner of the vehicle and, as such, demands your strict compliance with this Cease & Desist Notice accordingly. Failure to comply with the requests herein will result in Mr. Guobadia taking legal action accordingly.”

The producers and Williams have since not responded to the cease and desist. It is not just the cameras that Guobadia is demanding. He has also demanded Williams’ earnings from her deal with NBC Entertainment. The filing said, “Wife’s financial status and whether her current financial status of earning multi-millions just a little over 12 months into the parties’ marriage would make enforcement of the prenuptial agreement fair.”

Hopefully, nothing will stop Williams from becoming transparent in the new season. Fans are expecting to hear more details about the divorce as the drama heats up online. They are also expecting to hear more about Guobadia himself, since his legal troubles have been widely reported.

