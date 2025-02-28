There was some major news today in a galaxy far, far, away: Not only is Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy seemingly not stepping aside anytime soon, but she also gave some new details on the upcoming Star Wars universe. One of the tidbits, reported by Deadline, was on the upcoming trilogy being penned by X-Men helmer Simon Kinberg. We now know at least one major detail about this threequel: it will be the next installment of a new saga, apparently taking place after Star Wars Episodes VII through IX.

"We're absolutely rolling fast and furiously. That has gone exceptionally well, and he's literally going to script as we speak," Kennedy told Deadline. "We'll see something probably around June." Kinberg isn't a newcomer to Star Wars; he co-created and wrote the hit animated show Star Wars Rebels, something that Kennedy alluded to:

"Simon, if you remember, he did some work with us years ago with the animated show, which was a really wonderful collaborative experience. And he then got very, very busy with X-Men and then recently became available again, and he segued into this space beautifully. We're really excited about where that's headed."

Numerous Other 'Star Wars' Films are in the Works