Simon Pegg on ‘Inheritance’, ‘Star Trek’, ‘Mission: Impossible’, and His Love of HBO’s ‘Watchmen’

Last week I conducted an interview with Simon Pegg for our ongoing remote interview series Collider Connected. As you’ve hopefully seen in our previous episodes, Collider Connected allows us to go in-depth with our subjects due to the length of the conversations, and the discussion with Pegg was no different. Over the course of about forty-five minutes, Pegg talked about a ton of things including his desire to play Dengar on The Mandalorian, future Star Trek movies, the Mission: Impossible franchise including Mission: Impossible 7 and 8, what it’s been like working with Tom Cruise, being part of Amazon’s The Boys, if he thinks we’ll get a Tintin sequel, Truth Seekers with Nick Frost, if he’s going to make another movie with Edgar Wright, how he wants to direct, and more. In addition, we geeked out about Ozark Season 3 and Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen, he shared how he’s been writing during the pandemic, showed off a very cool Shaun of the Dead prop, told a story about a recent mishap with his Stormtrooper costume, and so much more it would be impossible to list it all here.

However, before going any further, the reason I got to talk to Pegg is he has a new movie coming out On Demand and Digital tomorrow called Inheritance. The film, which Pegg talks about in the interview, is about a man (Pegg) locked away in an underground shelter for decades, and what happens when someone discovers him. It’s one of those films where the less you know going in the better. Inheritance was helmed by Vaughn Stein and also stars Lily Collins, Connie Nielsen, Patrick Warburton, Chace Crawford and Marque Richardson.

Watch our extended interview with Simon Pegg below and further down the page is a full list of exactly what we talked about followed by the Inheritance trailer.

Simon Pegg:

What has he been doing the past few weeks while trapped at home?

What will it take to get people back filming again?

What has he binged recently?

Who was his first movie or TV show crush?

What TV show would he love to guest star on?

What movie has he seen the most?

Does he own and movie or TV show props?

How he could go to the market wearing a mask and he’d be anonymous.

What’s the secret to playing someone trapped in a bunker in Inheritance?

How has he been describing the film?

How much does he know about a project before reading the script?

How seeing a movie before seeing a trailer or hearing the buzz makes it better.

What it was like working with Lily Collins.

What's the status of another Star Trek movie?

Have they ever talked about doing a lower budgeted Star Trek movie that allows for a hard sci-fi take on the material?

Does he still send J.J. Abrams thank you cards for casting him in Mission: Impossible III?

How the I. franchise is bigger now than it was 15 years ago.

What can he say about Mission: Impossible 7 and 8?

Does he know the plot of the next two sequels?

How long will it take to film the sequels?

Can he actually remember what happened in all his Mission: Impossible movies or is it all a blur?

What is it like working with Tom Cruise and watching him do the insane stunts?

Does Benji get a mask gag in the upcoming sequels?

Will we get another Tintin movie?

Did he have any idea how huge The Boys would be when he signed on?

What’s going on with Truth Seekers and when will people see it?

What’s America: The Motion Picture about?

What’s his writing process like?

Does he have any unproduced scripts?

How what he is writing now he’s been working on since 2012.

Will he be directing something in the future?

Any plans for making another movie with Edgar Wright and Nick Frost?

