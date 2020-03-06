‘Lost Transmissions’ Trailer Sees Simon Pegg Searching for Some Peace of Mind with Juno Temple

Gravitas Ventures has released the trailer for Lost Transmissions, a stirring indie drama starring Simon Pegg, Juno Temple, Alexandra Daddario, Tao Okamoto, and Robert Schwartzman. The debut feature film from director and writer Katharine O’Brien is about to make its debut in limited release after making the rounds on the festival circuit in recent months.

Lost Transmissions gives an intimate look at how two friends work to navigate an inadequate mental healthcare system as one struggles to get the treatment they need. Things get complicated when a pop star, played by Daddario, arrives on the scene and inadvertently divides the attentions of the friends. O’Brien based Lost Transmissions on her own personal experiences which she then fictionalized into what looks like an affecting, incisive drama with stellar turns from Pegg and Temple.

An official synopsis for the drama reads:

“Hannah (Temple), a shy songwriter, discovers that her friend, respected record producer Theo Ross (Pegg), has lapsed on his medication for schizophrenia. Hannah rallies a group of friends to help commit Theo to a psychiatric facility, chasing him as he outruns his colorful delusions through the glamour and grit of Los Angeles. From the highs of rock ‘n’ roll to rock bottom, it’s a story of the unsung heroes behind the hits and the inadequacies of our mental health system.”

Lost Transmissions will be opening in select cities around the U.S., including: Los Angeles, CA; Austin, TX; Boston, MA; Cleveland, OH; Dallas/Fort Worth, TX; Denver, CO; Detroit, MI; Minneapolis, MN; Philadelphia, PA; and Seattle, WA.

Lost Transmissions opens in limited release on March 13. Check out the trailer for Lost Transmissions below: