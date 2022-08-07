He also talks about why he has no interest in doing more ‘Spaced’ and getting to meet BTS backstage with his daughter.

With director Peggy Holmes’ Luck now streaming on Apple TV+, I recently spoke to Simon Pegg about voicing the black cat named Bob in the animated feature. During the wide-ranging and fun interview, Pegg talked about his Scottish accent in the film, what drew him to the project, what’s the difference between making a project in America versus the United Kingdom, why he won’t do more Spaced, meeting BTS with his daughter, his love of Blade Runner 2049, and a project from his past that he’d like more people to see. In addition, he reveals no one told him the title of Mission: Impossible 7 (Dead Reckoning Part One), so he learned it like all of us from watching the trailer.

If you haven’t seen the trailer, Luck follows Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world. Her chaotic days are filled with an unimaginable number of mishaps, from her bicycle pump breaking after getting a flat tire, to her toast inevitably landing jam-side down. But that all changes when she finds a real lucky penny accidentally dropped by Pegg’s character. As you can guess, things don’t go according to plan, and she’s accidentally stumbles into the never-before-seen Land of Luck where good luck and bad luck are created, managed, and distributed by a company of magical creatures. While there she tries to find her lost penny, bring some good luck home for her best friend, and not get caught.

Luck also features the voices of Eva Noblezada, Adelynn Spoon, Flula Borg, Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, and John Ratzenberger. The film is produced by Skydance Animation. Producers on the film include former Pixar head John Lasseter as well as David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Davis Eisenmann via Skydance Animation. The screenplay is written by Kiel Murray, Johnathan Aibel, and Glenn Berger.

COLLIDER: So I spoke to you earlier this year, and I've spoken to you a number of times over the years. And I tried to come up with a whole bunch of new questions today. Let's see how this goes.

SIMON PEGG: Okay.

What is the difference between making something in America versus the United Kingdom?

PEGG: Well, it's a shorter commute if I make it in the United Kingdom, obviously, because I live there. I don't know. I think it's interesting with something like this, Luck, because I'm sort of doing both. I'm based in the UK and this was because of the pandemic as much as anything else. I'm in a little studio that's been set up at my home, but I'm talking to Los Angeles and Peggy Holmes who's directed me from there. So it's a bit of a hands across the ocean moment there. And in that regard, making an animation in the US or the UK is exactly the same. There's very little difference whatsoever.

Similarly, in live-action terms, the process doesn't... What changes is the terms. In America, they say “Last looks.” In the UK, they say “Final checks” just before you shoot and make-up and hair come in and what have you. And there's a couple... Craft services is better in the US. That's for sure.

Right. I was literally going to say, I've been on sets in both. And the number one difference is craft service.

PEGG: Yeah. In the UK, at about 4:00 PM, you get some moldy sandwiches and that's it.

The funny thing is you're not exaggerating.

PEGG: I know.

You've to do a lot of cool things because of who you are. Rank how high on the list was going backstage with your daughter to meet BTS.

PEGG: That was up there. That was seriously up there. I mean, I'd become a sort of BTS fan via her. She'd introduced me to them and I had become like, we watched a lot of them on YouTube. So by the time we went to see them in Las Vegas, I was genuinely a fan. And so meeting them was just surreal. Because we walked into a room, and they just stood there, just waiting for us to walk in. And they were absolutely lovely and it was extraordinary. I was a little starstruck.

Were they sure to like, did they do this with a lot of people? Did they have any idea? Had they seen Shaun of the Dead.

PEGG: Well, RM who is probably the most adept English speaker of the group, although they're all getting better at speaking English, he's a bit of a movie fan. And he'd gone to see Baby Driver with V, another one of the band. So he was aware of my work for sure. We had a little chat about movies and stuff. I didn't know if the other guys had seen Shaun of the Dead or anything like that. I mean, I presume they have, but they were just really lovely. It was a nice moment.

If you could get the financing to make anything you want, what would you make and why? Is there something that's been like kicking around in your brain?

PEGG: Oh my God, yeah. Loads of things. I mean, and it probably wouldn't be something vast and big. It would just be the chance to make... I have a couple of things that I'm developing right now, so I won't talk about them specifically. But getting them made would be really fun without the haggle and wrangle of trying to get people to have faith in an original idea these days. That's difficult. If you just had unlimited resources, you could make the kind of stuff I miss seeing at the cinema really.

I put on Twitter that I was going to talk to you. I had a few people ask questions, but I'm going to ask the one from someone named Nick. And he asked me to ask, is there ever going to be a third season of Spaced?

PEGG: That would be Nick Frost.

Yes. You think I'm joking? He really put this on there.

PEGG: Oh, I know. I know. Because he knows that question rankles me. Tell him that we made it. We just didn't cast him in it.

You know I love the show and I'm actually going to be serious about this. I think that when you look at Top Gun: Maverick and the use of time between the original and now, it made the movie. And so many people are making things where they're using the real time, to continue telling a story. Is there actually any real interest in your brain, "Would I want to revisit these characters 30 years later and see what they're doing?" Or is really like, you're so tired of this question?

PEGG: I think the great thing about Top Gun: Maverick was that they made it about... It wasn't just about continuing the story. There was a relevance to what has happened in the world since, and also a strange parallel between Maverick and Tom being these emissaries from an almost forgotten era of something. Maverick is the last fighter pilot and Tom is the last movie star and there was a real... There was just a really beautiful timing of all that kind of stuff.

I'm not sure what would be the value of seeing Tim and Daisy beyond that moment in their lives, because Spaced was all about that moment specifically. It wasn't about those characters as much as it was about what it was like to be in your 20s at the turn of the century, at the very beginning of the age of the geek, when we were just realizing that we could actually spend some of our adulthood participating in the things that we enjoyed as kids. That was the beginnings of that era, which is now the norm. So I'm not sure. I don't think I want to see them again, really.

Sure. It is interesting because you and I are old enough to know. When you look back at that era, it was just such a different world for geeks and nerds. It's like a 180.

PEGG: Yeah, absolutely. Yeah.

You've made a lot of projects. Is there one on your resume that you think deserves more people checking out because you're really proud of it and maybe it just didn't get seen by enough people?

PEGG: Yeah. A couple of them actually. I did a film called Hector and the Search for Happiness, which is a fable-istic travel log about a ... I mean, really, it was back a middle-aged white guy who isn't happy, so I can understand why people were like, "Eh, what's his problem?" But it was a really amazing film to make. It was a lot of fun. It's a very beautiful film. The message of it is lovely. And what's nice is that anyone who does see it, tends to be very effusive about what it means to them, which is nice.

When you do small movies, you want them to be seen by the same amount of people that watch the big movies. And so I've done little indie films, a film like Lost Transmissions or something, that you hoped would've reached a larger audience. But the fact is, the more specific and serious you get, often the appeal becomes more focused. And those films will never exist on the scale of the kind of pure entertainment movies.

When was the last time you re-watched something the way you did it back when you were a teenager in your 20s, the way you would revisit Empire Strikes Back again and again? Have you done that with a TV show or a movie since your 20s?

PEGG: Weirdly enough, on the flight over to New York, I watched Blade Runner 2049 again, because I really, really like that film. I feel like it's a little too long, but I don't blame Denis Villeneuve for loving the world so much, he wanted to sort of stay in it for a little longer than two hours. But I think as a sequel, it's a really brilliant evolution of the first film, taking the idea of the first film and evolving those ideas. And I like re-watching that film.

I've watched a lot of films [again] recently because I have a teenage daughter, and we spend a lot of our time watching movies together. She's a big horror buff. So I've gone back and shown her horror movies that I loved as a kid. And it's been really educational doing that, like watching a film like Re-Animator, which I remember as being uproariously funny and super cool when I was 16. Then watching it with a teenage girl, who's like, "Dad, why is she naked? Why is there this scene when this woman is being abused by a severed head? How is that entertaining?" And I'm going, "Oh yeah." We have come on a little bit since then. But at the same time, she loves... Her favorite film is The Shining. She really, really digs out. So that's really fun to see that again, through the eyes of a child.

Or the best thing was Terminator. She knew nothing about Terminator. Showing her the first one and then showing her the second one with her not knowing the twist, which we all did, going into it when we saw it. Her saying to me in the early stages, "He's a bit different in this, dad. He's not as mean." She fucking called it. That was kind of insane.

Jumping into why I actually get to talk to you. What are you most excited about for audiences to see in Luck?

PEGG: I think Luck, I mean, it's just an incredibly realized world that they've built, in terms of the luck dimension, where good luck and bad luck get made. It's such a triumph of animation. It's so beautifully intricate and the way that it moves and the way good luck and bad luck are different. All that as spectacle is wonderful. But I think at the heart of it is this really lovely message about how we create our own luck and how good things happen to you when you start behaving like a good person. I think it's full of, as the best animations are, full of messages, which appeal to both young and old people alike. And it was a really fun record to do. I think it's a really beautiful movie and a great kickoff for Skydance animation.

What was it like actually developing another Scottish accent that was not Scotty?

PEGG: Well, I have one Scottish accent. So really, I just did that one. Because my wife is Glaswegian, my Scottish accent generally hovers around the sort of West coast of Scotland, the Southwest, Midwest coast, I guess of Scotland. And I didn't really want to deviate. Now that I'm good at it, I didn't want to deviate into other areas of Scotland. I mean, because it gets quite different in the east and at the north. So really, it's a similar, similar voice. But the interesting thing about Bob is that he's not entirely what he seems. And that was a fun part of him to play, that he's also carrying quite a dark secret with him.

Animated projects often go through a lot of radical changes. And so how did Luck change as you were recording? Or was it pretty much like the whole ... the final product was ultimately what you started with?

PEGG: Well, the great thing about animation is that you can forensically construct it as you go. And you do a bit of voice. And then as soon as the animators get the voice, they are able to sort of start constructing the film. The director, Peggy Holmes in this case, was able to, as every animated director gets to do, is pick each line reading and compile the entire vocal track of the film really carefully. As you do that, things come up and you think, "Oh, hang on. That idea would work better if we did this here." And you are able to make those changes as you go. So though the film was pretty much what it was when we started, there were lots of little details which were able to be adjusted and finessed and nuanced as we, as we went along. It's exciting.

How long did you know that the Mission: Impossible titles were going to be Dead Reckoning?

PEGG: Do you know what? I found out on the day of the trailer and not from Chris McQuarrie. I found out from the trailer. No, no one told me. So I texted McQ and was like, "Dead Reckoning? Were you going to tell us that at some point?" I heard it was going to be something else, but I like that. I like that because it reminds me of what ... Land of the Dead was originally called Dead Reckoning. So finally, I get to be in a film called Dead Reckoning.

When you heard the title, did it make sense to you with what the story is?

PEGG: Oh, 100%. Yeah, absolutely.

I know you're not going to say too much, but where are you in the filming of M:I 8 right now?

PEGG: We've just started. So we're we're right back to the beginning again. There's still a couple of things to pick up with 7 because I think the way 8 evolves might determine a few things, which is a great luxury we have in this situation, being able to do two films back to back. But yeah, we are now officially in production of Dead Reckoning Part Two.