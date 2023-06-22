From Spaced to Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Simon Pegg has been to some incredible places throughout his career. The British star became an international sensation with his beloved zombie apocalypse rom-com Shaun of the Dead in 2004, paving the way for opportunities he could only imagine in jest. Collider's own Steve Weintraub caught up with Pegg at the world premiere of Dead Reckoning Part One in Rome, reminiscing on the early days of the star's career and discussing where things have gone since then.

Weintraub and Pegg have a long history of meeting at conventions and programs, but before they could talk shop, Weintraub had to get to the bottom of why Pegg also came to the premiere wearing Valentino. "Are you? I thought the Tyrell Corporation was a dead giveaway," Pegg said. "Well, I'm in Italy, do you know what I mean? I felt like I should wear a reputable Italian designer and who better than Valentino?" Since their first encounter, things have taken off for Pegg in a major way, with four Mission: Impossible and Ice Age films under his belt, a role as Scotty in three Star Trek films starting in 2009, two more comedies with Edgar Wright and Nick Frost, and, of course, a role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Pegg recalled what it was like before Shaun of the Dead released and considers the pure shock his younger self would've felt if he knew he was going to be a big-time star with major blockbuster roles. "I sometimes think that, and I wonder. I would love to go back and just tell myself because I would have an absolute conniption fit. It's kind of mind-blowing. You and I met 20 years ago next year, at Comic-Con 2004, and that was when we were kind of out there pushing Shaun of the Dead, which no one had seen at the time. Yeah, a lot has happened since then!" Although Spaced, which he co-wrote with Jessica Stevenson, had been a BAFTA-nominated hit in his native U.K., he got to just blend in at Comic-Con and enjoy the fun. When Weintraub recalled the experience, Pegg egged him on to go deeper, saying, "Yeah, it was amazing! We all went up to someone's hotel room, and we watched the digital cuts of Empire and stuff. Do you remember? Reminisce on camera!" They also spent some time in the ArcLight which Pegg fondly remembered. "Oh, yeah! In the bookstore. Anyway, professionalism."

Image via Paramount

Pegg and the Dead Reckoning Cast Were in Awe of Tom Cruise's Stunt Performances

Steering things back to the reason why both were in Rome in the first place, Weintraub asked if Pegg had taken any behind-the-scenes videos of his co-star Tom Cruise performing stunts for Dead Reckoning Part One. Although he's no stranger to defying death on-screen, Cruise took it to dangerous new heights for his latest outing as Ethan Hunt with his most terrifying being jumping a bike off a ramp over a cliff and deploying a parachute. It was that exact stunt that Pegg was sure to get a video of, and he remembers the fear and genuine excitement among the entire cast, including himself, as they watched Cruise hurl himself toward what they presumed could be his death only to come back fine every time:

"I have a video on my phone of the motorcycle stunt, of me from the side. I was stood with Tarzan, Pom and Haley, and I've got the whole thing, and I zoom in, and he goes off, and he just disappears. You hear us just go silent as we're waiting to hear that he's alive, and then we all just laugh like children, like giddy, ridiculous, insane children, because the relief, I cannot tell you, the relief was amazing."

The Boys Season 4 Will Be Even Crazier According to Pegg

Beyond big-budget movies, Pegg is also on board for The Boys Season 4 where he'll once again play Hughie's (Jack Quaid) father. He hasn't been around the series much since appearing in a recurring role in Season 1, completely missing Season 2 and briefly joining a video call with Hughie in Season 3. Needless to say, he's pumped to be back with the crew and eager to tease the insanity to come. "You know how crazy The Boys is? It's gonna get crazier," he said. "I had so much fun on that show. It was so great to go back and play Hugh Sr. I love Jack [Quaid]. It was great to work with Rosemarie DeWitt, who plays Hughie’s mom, who comes back. It's going to be great. You're gonna love it." He also confirmed how much Hugh Sr. fans will see in Season 4, heaping praise on Eric Kripke's team. "I'm in about four episodes, and it was a joy to be back. It's a great crew. They are an amazing bunch of people, and that show is sick as fuck!"

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One premieres on July 12.