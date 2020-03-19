Facebook Messenger

Watch Simon Pegg and Nick Frost Concoct a Coronavirus Plan: “Do Not Go to the Winchester”

March 19, 2020

shaun-of-the-dead-sliceOne of the only silver linings in these trying times is that a ton of uber-creative people are stuck inside their homes, forced to create Online Content like the rest of us. Some are going to get high as balls and live-tweet Cats. Others are going to stare into a cell-phone and sing John Lennon‘s “Imagine”. And some, like Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, are going to revisit beloved bits from their best movies to make a social distancing PSA.

The duo posted a video to a recently-created Youtube channel that plays on Shaun of the Dead‘s plan to survive the zombie apocalypse: “Take car. Go to mum’s. Kill Phil, grab Liz, go to the Winchester, have a nice cold pint, and wait for all of this to blow over.”

Accept the whole concept of social distancing rules out pubs in general, so the Winchester’s a no-go. So! New plan:

“If you can, stay at home, have a cup of tea, and wait for all of this to blow over. Above all, don’t be a twat about it. We’re all in this together. Don’t be selfish. Look after each other. Give someone a call if you think they might be lonely.”

Now that, friends, is a slice of fried gold. (And, unlike that “Imagine” rah-rah-everything-is-fine debacle, it’s a message that people actually need to hear.) Check out the video below. Afterward, watch this equally delightful PSA from Arnold Schwarzenegger and his two very small horses.

