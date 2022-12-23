Earlier this week Tom Cruise wished all his fans a happy holiday with another death defying stunt that capped off his record-breaking 2022 with a bang. However, his Mission: Impossible co-star Simon Pegg isn’t letting the Top Gun actor have all the fun as, in response to Cruise, the Shaun of the Dead actor made a charming holiday video of his own recreating one of his most famous scenes.

The roughly one-minute video sees Pegg return to Nelson Road in London. The same road where the actor shot a famous one-take walking scene from Edgar Wright’s Shaun of the Dead. Pegg’s own holiday wishes recreates that now iconic work. While walking down the street, even tripping in the same spot he did in the zombie comedy, he praised Cruise which then got him thinking what he could pull from his own library to make his fans happy this holiday season. Of course that means Pegg went to buy a cornetto ice cream from the local shop seen in that film. The video, in Pegg’s now classic comedic style, humorously sees him taking that walk and buying ice cream just to help him think about how he could do his unique holiday video.

This was sure to make any fan of Shaun of the Dead happy. The zombie film which came out in 2004 and was heavily inspired by George A. Romero’s of the Dead universe was the perfect marriage between horror and comedy. It arguably created that modern sub-genre. Whether it was Wright’s energetic direction, Pegg and Nick Frost’s brilliant sense of humor, or the sharp script that balanced traditional scares with gut-busting humor flawlessly, Shaun of the Dead has stood the test of time as one of the best films ever made. The scene in question when Pegg’s Shaun walks down the street is also a big reason why. It's Just a simple one-take walking sequence, but it brilliantly showcases how the world could be going through a zombie apocalypse and us stupid humans wouldn’t even know. Wright takes a walk twice in the film. Once on a normal day for Shaun and again when the zombie apocalypse begins. The latter of which gets funnier every time you watch it as Shaun doesn’t have a care in the world as he barely realizes the blood-soaked carnage around him. The scene and overall film would also go on to inspire other modern genre bending classics like Anna and the Apocalypse.

Image via Rogue Pictures

While Pegg, like Cruise, is a big movie star now, it’s nice to know he hasn’t forgotten his low budget comedy routes. He may be in franchises like M:I and Star Trek now, but he will always be Shaun in horror fans' hearts. Shaun of the Dead was the unofficial start of Pegg and Wright’s Cornetto trilogy, connected mainly by the ice cream brand, which would be followed by the equally amazing Hot Fuzz and The World’s End. Also, don’t think Wright didn’t notice as the director humorously responded to Pegg’s post, “this is a complete ripoff. You will be hearing from my lawyer.” You can watch Pegg’s full Shaun of the Dead “happy holidays” video down below. Pegg will next be seen alongside Cruise once again in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in 2023.