The most surprising appearance in the Superman teaser trailer has to be Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), especially since the Element Man and David Corenswet's Clark Kent couldn't be more different at first glance. Metamorpho's transformation occurred when adventurer Rex Mason found the ancient Orb of Ra, which transformed him into a creature that can transform into any element on the periodic table; Clark Kent is the last remaining Kryptonian, whose powers make him one of the strongest superheroes in the DC Universe. Superman often joins the Justice League, while Metamorpho belongs to the team of vigilantes called the Outsiders. But both of them have a billionaire arch-nemesis: Superman will come to blows with Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) while Metamorpho may encounter Simon Stagg. But who is Stagg, and how could he factor into Superman?

Simon Stagg Is Responsible for Metamorpho’s Transformation

Stagg would make his first appearance alongside Metamorpho in The Brave and the Bold #57 by Bob Haney and Ramona Fradon. Stagg had his genetically engineered caveman bodyguard Java betray Rex Mason and leave him for dead, not knowing that the Orb of Ra would transform him into Metamorpho. Stagg and Metamorpho would clash over the years, as Stagg resented Mason for being in a romantic relationship with his daughter Sapphire. One of his schemes even involved tricking the Metal Men into attacking the Justice League when Mason was a member. Eventually, Stagg attempted to bury the hatchet and concocted a chemical bath that would fully turn Mason back to normal, but was forced to pull him out of it to save her life.

Stagg eventually killed Metamorpho using the Orb of Ra, which was the one thing on Earth that could take away his powers. But the Outsiders would soon resurrect their fallen friend, and eventually Metamorpho did marry Sapphire with Stagg's blessing. But the peace wouldn't last. During The Terrifics, Stagg attempted to use Metamorpho as a conduit to access the dimension known as the Dark Multiverse, which drew the attention of Mister Terrific and Plastic Man. After the trio discovered Phantom Girl in the Dark Multiverse, they brought her back and Mister Terrific coerced Stagg into using his facilities to run tests; Metamorpho was only all too happy to be reunited with Sapphire.

Simon Stagg’s Appeared in Other DC Shows – and Usually Dies Horribly

The Superman trailer hints at Stagg's presence when Superman, beset by an angry mob, steps into a Staggs Industries building. But it's not the first time the insidious industrialist has appeared in a DC-related project. In the Justice League episode "Metamorphosis", Stagg (voiced by Earl Boen) would once again transform Rex Mason into Metamorpho...only this time, it was "state of the art chemical incident" instead of an "ancient Egyptian artifact" (though Stagg still resented Mason for "stealing" his daughter.) Stagg also appeared in Season 1 of The Flash, portrayed by William Sadler. This time, Stagg wasn't involved in a rivalry with Metamorpho, but instead was the target of Danton Black (Michael Christopher Smith), a metahuman who could replicate himself endlessly - earning him the title of "Multiplex". Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) saved Stagg from Multiplex's wrath, but Stagg soon died at the hands of Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanaugh). Stagg's also appeared in a previous DC film, specifically Wonder Woman 1984. He is an investor in Maxwell Lord's (Pedro Pascal) company, and when Stagg confronts him about misappropriated funds, Lord uses the power of a dreamstone to wish that Stagg was arrested in his place.

How Does Simon Stagg Factor Into 'Superman'?

When discussing Superman prior to the trailer release, writer/director James Gunn told reporters visiting the set that the film is a standalone story that just happens to have one or two links to the wider DC Universe. “Everything needs to stand by itself. I don’t want somebody to have to go see this movie and be relying on anything else." Based on Gunn's comments, it's safe to say that Stagg's presence will be limited to his company showing up. However, Metamorpho and Mister Terrific's appearance could potentially be a way to pull Stagg into a future DC Studios project, especially since their time as the Terrifics directly involves him. For now, Lex Luthor remains the only cutthroat capitalist in Superman.

Superman comes to theaters on July 11, 2025.