Prime Video is expanding its catalog with the launch of an original romantic comedy film, Picture This. Set to headline the upcoming film are Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley and After star Hero Fiennes Tiffin. The art of telling successful romantic stories with a twist of comedy seemed to be an art form that had been lost within the world of entertainment. However, our faith in the genre was renewed with the emergence of the highly successful rom-com, Anyone But You starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell in the lead roles.

Directed by Prarthana Mohan, Picture This is based on the Australian original movie Five Blind Dates, written by Shaung Hu and Nathan Ramos-Park. The upcoming film will follow the pressure Ashley's character, Pia, feels to partner up amid her sister's upcoming wedding. The film's official synopsis reads: “Single and without a man on the horizon, Pia (Ashley) runs a failing photography studio in London with her best friend Jay. As her sister Sonal prepares to get married and her mother Laxmi urges the resolutely independent Pia to partner up, a spiritual guru at Sonal’s engagement party predicts Pia will meet the love of her life among the next five dates she goes on. As her family intervene, setting her up on a series of increasingly desperate blind dates, Pia begins a hilarious but heartfelt quest for real love.”

Who is Behind 'Picture This'?

The casting for Picture This seems to have been carried out efficiently as its leads have extensive knowledge and experience when it comes to romance. Ashley's experience working on Sex Education and Bridgerton, alongside Fiennes Tiffin's credits in films like After We Fell and After Ever Happy, should see the pair slot seamlessly into their roles. Alongside the aforementioned stars, Picture This is also set to star Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), Nikesh Patel (London Has Fallen), Adil Ray (Ackley Bridge), and Kulvinder Ghir (Bend It Like Beckham). “We’re really excited to bring this brilliant new and original London set romantic-comedy to Prime Video customers,” said Prime Video's head of Northern European Originals, Tara Erer. “Picture This has a fantastic cast, with the wonderful Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as our leads, as well as a brilliant filmmaking team, we know our audience are going to absolutely love, and laugh a lot, with this film.”

As previously mentioned, the film is directed by The Miseducation of Bindu's Mohan, from a screenplay written by Nikita Lalwani (The Outlaws). Picture This is produced by Ben Pugh and Erica Steinberg of 42, with 42’s John Horsfield and Kari Hatfield serving as executive producers.

Picture This will stream on Prime Video. The film does not have a release date yet.