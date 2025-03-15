[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Picture This.]

In the Amazon MGM Studios rom-com Picture This, Pia (Simone Ashley) is caught up in the whirlwind of her sister Sonal’s upcoming wedding and pressure from their mother to find her own partner. While Pia is struggling to keep her photography studio open, even though the past due bills are demanding attention, a spiritual guru tells her that she will find true love and career success in the next five dates she goes on. But when she runs into her ex Charlie (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), she begins to question her choices, personally and professionally, and the chaos her life has become.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Ashley shared her longtime love of rom-coms and how she’s always wanted to be a part of one, and talked about signing on as an executive producer, shooting that speech about how much photography means to Pia, the contrast between Pia and Charlie, being a part of the wedding scenes, the blooper reel, and whether she thinks these characters are still together, years down the road. She also shared her excitement for Season 4 of Bridgerton, led by Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson, and which genres she’d like to do next.

Pia's Journey in 'Picture This' Is One of Self-Discovery and Opening Up Her Heart

"I was really drawn to the comedy in the script."