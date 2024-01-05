The Big Picture Simone Ashley, known for her role in Bridgerton, is set to star in the psychological thriller This Tempting Madness, inspired by true events.

The film follows a young woman who wakes up from a coma to find herself severely injured, with ruined memories, and her husband arrested, questioning her reality.

This Tempting Madness is the directorial debut of Jennifer E. Montgomery and features a first look image of Ashley's character, showcasing her struggle to maintain a grasp on reality.

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley is trading in her vicountess status for something a little darker. Recently, Deadline announced that Ashley is set to star in psychological thriller This Tempting Madness, an independent feature from Jennifer E. Montgomery. At the time of this writing, there is no projected release date for the film, but production has wrapped. Additionally, the first look image featuring Ashley was released.

Inspired by true events, This Tempting Madness centers on a young woman (Ashley) who wakes up from a coma but still lives in a nightmare. As she comes to, she finds that she is severely injured, her memories are ruined, and her husband has been arrested. So, she works to figure out what happened, beginning to question herself and her reality. The first look image (below) features Ashley as she looks out the window. It clearly displays her reflection, offering a representation of her perceptions. While the real life version appears physically whole, her reflection is slightly distorted. It's most notable in her face as she struggles to maintain a solid grasp on reality.

This Tempting Madness is co-written by Montgomery and her husband, Andrew M. Davis. The duo produces under their banner Smoke Jumper Films. The film marks Montgomery's directorial debut. Davis also serves as cinematographer. They produce alongside William Day Frank, CatchLight Studios' Marcei Brown and Jessica Malanaphy, and Mango Monster Productions.

What Else Has Simone Ashley Starred In?

Image via Smoke Jumper Films and CatchLight Studios

As mentioned, Ashley is currently well-known for starring in Bridgerton Season 2 as Kate Sharma. In the season, Kate and her younger sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran), arrive in town, where Kate hopes to find Edwina a husband. However, Kate instead becomes the subject of Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) affection. The two are now married heading into Season 3, which premieres Part 1 on May 16 and Part 2 on June 13. Ashley returns as Kate for the upcoming season. Beyond the Ton, Ashley previously starred as Olivia in Seasons 1-3 of Netflix's Sex Education. The series recently ended its run with a fourth and final season. Ashley's other film credits include the live-action remake of Disney's The Little Mermaid and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu. She also guest starred in shows like Broadchurch, The Sister, and Casualty, among others. Coming up, she lends her voice to animated feature 10 Lives. The film also stars Bill Nighy, Jeremy Swift, Zayn Malik, and more.

This Tempting Madness is coming soon. In the meantime, watch Ashley in Season 2 of Bridgerton, streaming now on Netflix.