The first two episodes of Simon Bile's Netflix documentary, Rising set the tone for an exceptional sports docuseries. Netflix released the first two episodes, titled "Write Me Down In History" and "I Will Not Be Broken," to rave reviews in anticipation of the Paris Olympics, which will begin on July 26th. Simone qualified for the Olympics again and, at 27 years old, will return to compete again. She is unarguably the greatest gymnast of her time, with 37 Olympic and World Championship medals, more than any gymnast in history. She coined "the Biles" a floor exercise that she created and introduced to the sport based on sheer athletic superiority. In 2021, Biles made headlines after she withdrew from the Olympics because she was not mentally prepared to compete. The decision was praised by mental health advocates, but she was heavily criticized by sports fans across the country for not pushing through for her team.

"Write me Down In History," the first segment in the series, focuses on Simone's mental breakdown at the 2021 Olympics and the dangers that could result from athletes who are not in a healthy mental state if they forge ahead under pressure. Former Olympic gymnastic champions Dominique Dawes and Betty Okino speak to the physical danger of the sport and to the toxic mindset that accompanied the discipline through most of their professional careers. Both women recount gymnasts being encouraged to push through pain and discomfort. The example of a young Keri Strug being praised for winning a gold medal while performing with two torn ligaments in her ankle is compared to the criticism Simone received for prioritizing her mental and physical health. The introspective look into the culture of the sport is juxtaposed against Simone's coming into her own as a young woman and several lessons are woven within those first two episodes. Here are the greatest takeaways from the first two episodes.

5 Sometimes the Successful Way Is Not The Right Way

The culture of gymnastics is put on display in the first two episodes of Rising and it's clear that the status quo of pushing through by any means necessary was unhealthy and toxic. Simone's strength in prioritizing her mental health could not have been an easy decision, but it will more than likely help other gymnasts and athletes in other disciplines make healthier choices for themselves. It's easy to look to the past or compare your situation to others who have success in your field, but sometimes the old way is wrong and needs to be adjusted.

4 Success Doesn't Heal Past Pain and Trauma

Simone is one of the most decorated athletes in history and yet all the success in the world couldn't erase the pain she endured because of her mother's drug addiction. The ghosts from her past may have been hidden while she achieved success, but they were always there lurking in the shadows as soon as she came out of the gymnastics arena. In addition to her childhood issues with her mother, she was one of many young women sexually abused by a former doctor assigned to gymnasts. Gold medal after gold medal and accolade after accolade, Simone had been holding a secret more painful than most people could imagine. Her adopted mother shares the pain she experienced listening to Simone break down on the phone after the news broke.

Larry Nassar was a doctor for the US Women's gymnastics team for 18 years. During that time, he sexually assaulted 265 young women assigned to his care. The culture of professional gymnastics has influenced young women to suffer in silence and place their commitment to being successful above their personal needs and care. For almost 300 young women to have been victimized without speaking up for themselves suggests there is a bigger issue within the sport than is visible to the naked eye. Simone was able to nurse her own emotional and mental wounds when she left the Olympics and made the statement that her mental health was more important than competing for a gold medal. Taking a break from the sport and focusing on herself, allowed her to heal from some of the past issues that she was ignoring in her quest to be the best.

3 Young Women Need To Define Beauty On Their Own Terms

In 'Rising' Simone talks candidly about the criticism she received because of her natural hair. She said comments ranged from people saying her hair looked "crunchy" to it looking extremely unhealthy. Retired gymnast Betty Okino spoke about the challenges that Black girls face when participating in a sport that glorifies the template of straight blonde hair and European body types. Throughout the history of gymnastics, young women with curly hair struggled to make their natural hair adapt to the regulatory up-do's that fit the etiquette for the sport. Although Simone and Betty were champions with numerous medals under their belts, some fans of the sport cared more about their physical differences than their achievements.

Lashing out against the critics was never Simone's style, but in Rising, she addresses the difficulty of being one of the few Black girls in a predominately white sport. One of Simone's predecessors, Gabby Douglas, endured non-stop harassment for her hairstyles so much so that the social media conversation surrounding her hair eclipsed her achievements in the sport. Simone managed to find self-confidence and was able to find beauty in her hair, curvier physique and beautiful brown skin. We should teach young women to celebrate their uniqueness instead of working to duplicate the looks of others.

2 The Only Blueprint For Success Is Hard Work and Perseverance

Simone's background was very different from most of her teammates. After her mother was unable to care for her, she was in foster care for a brief while before being adopted by her grandparents. Many people would write off someone from humble beginnings, especially in a sport like gymnastics which is often seen as a place for well-to-do families because of the financial responsibilities it involves. Simone's story proves that success has no preferred zip code or background. If talent is nursed with hard work and perseverance, there is the opportunity for unlimited success.

1 Being Balanced Is the Real Key To Ultimate Success

Simone narrates her story beautifully in the first two episodes of Rising. Although she speaks about the many awards and accolades she received as a gymnast, she also acknowledges that after achieving so much so young and not having anything to look forward to outside her sport, she experienced depression. After leaving the Olympics and focusing on herself as a young woman, she started enjoying life. She met NFL player Jonathan Owens on the dating app, Raya. Taking time out to nourish another side of her that was severely neglected while she pursued her Olympic dreams proved to be more important for her overall happiness than she gave it credit for previously. Simone and Jonathan immediately realized they had a lot in common and enjoyed each other's company. The two fell in love, got engaged, and later married.

Rising chronicles Simone's time off from gymnastics, spending time cheering Jonathan on during his games. She uprooted her life and moved to Green Bay, WI to support her new husband and found a whole new life to embrace. As Simone started living a more well-rounded, balanced life, she was able to appreciate and look forward to returning to the sport she dominated for so long.

Simone's perspective after leaving the Olympics in 2021 and prioritizing herself instead of the sport proved to be the restart she needed as a young woman building a life for herself. We often tell young people that they have to be focused on one thing only to experience the kind of success that is praised by millions, but Simone's example shows that personal success is more valuable long term than one-dimensional success.

No doubt there will be millions of eyes on Simone as the 2024 Olympics ensues in Paris, France. There is the obvious question. Will she be able to secure the gold medal for Team USA? And if so, how many will she snag? She acknowledged the pressure of returning to a sport years later at an age when most gymnasts have retired. After viewing the first two episodes of 'Rising' fans of the gymnast will cheer her on in Paris with the understanding that whether she wins multiple gold medals or not, she has a life to fall back on once the adrenaline subsides, and she returns to life simply as Simone Arianne Biles.

