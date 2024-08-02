The Big Picture Simone Biles' Netflix docuseries, Simone Biles Rising, reveals her struggles at the Tokyo Olympics due to a phenomenon known as the "twisties."

Biles shares her personal traumas, including past experiences with Larry Nassar.

The series explores Biles' vulnerability, strength, and her identity as a Black female athlete.

There's always something magical about watching the Olympics. The impressive athletic feats, the passion and drive it takes to be the best in the world, and the personal stories of the sacrifices these individuals have made on their journeys are incredibly fascinating and inspiring aspects of the games (and it makes for great television). But one athlete has definitely captured the hearts of America (and perhaps the entire world). Simone Biles has overcome many obstacles in her gymnastics career so far, but there's a reason she's earned the nickname of "The GOAT." After winning gold on Tuesday in the team competition, Biles won gold in the all-around finals this week as well, making her the only American gymnast to earn that title more than once. She also now has more Olympic medals than any other American gymnast ever (with a current tally of nine) — but all of that glory doesn't come without a cost.

Biles is one of the most talked-about athletes of our time. Her every move is dissected both by the media and her fans, and the immense pressure she's under is just now something that she's learning how to cope with. For the first time, Biles is actually getting to tell her own side of the story. Her Netflix docuseries, Simone Biles Rising, which premiered on July 17, offers Biles the opportunity to set the record straight on everything — from dropping out of the Tokyo Olympics to her personal mental health journey. In the first two episodes (with additional episodes set to be released in the fall), Biles gets to show off all the different sides of herself. There's lots of footage of her daily life, including scenes with her training fiercely in the gym, joking around with fellow Olympian Aly Raisman while getting ready for a press event, and making a quiet breakfast with her husband, Jonathan Owens (an NFL player for the Chicago Bears). By sharing her perspective, Biles lets down her guard and becomes vulnerable, all while displaying the fortitude and strength that she's known for on the mat.

Simone Biles: Rising Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics. Genre Documentary Debut Date July 17, 2024 Studio Netflix

'Simone Biles Rising' Details Her Tokyo Olympics Disappointment

Biles had been at the top of her game before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. But as soon as she started competing, she knew something was off. She had a bad case of the "twisties," a phenomenon that gymnasts experience, which is basically a mental block that creates a disconnect between the mind and the body. Gymnasts who experience it feel like they lose themselves spatially while they're up in the air. It can be an incredibly dangerous condition that can very easily lead to serious injuries. Biles ended up withdrawing from most of her events, citing the gigantic stress and pressure she was under. In the docuseries, Biles speaks about feeling like she was letting her team and her country down; she suffered from depression after the Olympics and had a difficult time even going back to the gym.

Although Biles had done interviews at that time talking about the need for her to take care of her mental health, the series provides the gymnast with space to talk about what the whole experience was like for her. There is an incredibly touching moment when Biles' mother, Nellie, talks to her on the phone right when Biles has decided to drop out of the competition. We don't hear what Biles is saying, but Nellie offers her compassion and grace (just what Biles needed in that moment, to not feel like she was letting every single person down). While many people lauded Biles for putting her mental health (and her physical safety) first, some loud pundits labeled her a quitter. Biles speaks about what it was like to see the relentless criticism pour out through the press and on social media. These people who make judgments about every aspect of Biles' life (including silly things like what her hair looks like during competitions) forget that she is more than just a commodity. She is a person who is so much more valuable than what she offers to the sport. Getting her perspective on what it was like to hear those negative views provides insight into the wild amount of pressure that is placed on someone in Biles' shoes.

Simone Biles Has Survived Trauma with Resiliency

What makes Biles even more impressive than her ability to pull off some amazing athletic feats (she currently has five skills named after her), is what she has overcome to get where she is today. Biles uses the docuseries to dive into some of the more difficult events she's lived through. When she was a small child, her mother lost custody of Biles and her siblings; they were then placed in foster care. At three years old, Biles and her sister, Adria, were adopted by their maternal grandfather and his second wife, whom Biles refers to as Mom and Dad. Although Biles' childhood was challenging initially (she notes the uncertainty and fear when living with her birth mother and in foster care), the love and support she gets from her parents is evident in several touching scenes in the series.

But there is another trauma that Biles has been more private about prior to the docuseries. Biles was a victim of Dr. Larry Nassar, who was convicted in 2018 of sexual assault. It is believed that he abused more than 500 individuals during his time working at Michigan State and as the U.S. women's national gymnastics team doctor. Biles doesn't go into great detail about the type of abuse she experienced at Nassar's hands, but she does express anger at the people who were in positions of authority who covered up his crimes and fostered an environment where Nassar's behaviors were allowed to go unchecked for decades. She also makes mention of Márta and Béla Károlyi, gymnastics coaches who ran training camps that felt more like prison camps. Biles expresses that she has had to work really hard in therapy to understand that the abuse she endured was not her fault and to better understand how these events continue to affect her today (including the way it bleeds into her sport).

The series is well-rounded because it offers interviews with other women in gymnastics (especially Black women who have faced some of the same racism and bias when they competed), as well as sports journalists who have followed Biles' career from the very beginning. As much as it digs into the details of Biles' life and who she is as an athlete, there is also a broader overview of how Biles fits into the overall sports arena as a Black female athlete. Simone Biles Rising provides a fascinating look at how she's trained to be a world-class Olympian, but it also reminds people that she's not an unbreakable machine. The strength that she possesses and her ability to "rise again," as Biles herself puts it, makes the series the perfect companion piece to any Olympic viewing.

Simone Biles Rising is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

