The Big Picture Hard Home is a thriller starring Simone Kessell as a woman on a mission of revenge.

The film was directed by James Bamford.

Hard Home will be available on digital on June 25, 2024.

How far would you go to avenge someone's death? That's the question that will bounce around in your head while you watch Hard Home. The horror/thriller movie stars Simone Kessell, who fans of Yellowjackets know pretty well. She plays Mary, a woman who decides to use her high-tech house to trap a killer. Their dynamic becomes a cat-and-mouse game in which only one will come out alive, and you can get a taste of it with the trailer that Paramount Pictures shared with Collider.

The trailer makes one thing perfectly clear: Mary is a woman in pain. It's impossible not to relate: her daughter was a victim of a lunatic killer and she can't move on from that. Luckily for Mary, the house she lives in is a technological wonder that can be turned into a massive weapon rigged with traps for any unwanted visitor that crosses the front door. She then lures the killer in and it's showtime.

From the looks of it, Hard Home will turn psychological tension up all the way to 11, since Mary herself is also in danger once she locks herself in with the killer. We all know the kinds of things that can happen in a closed scenario — one misstep from the grieving mother and the killer could get the advantage he needs to finish the job. For thriller and horror film fans, this means that Hard Home is a must-watch that has to be at the very top of your watchlist next month.

Who Is The Team Behind 'Hard Home?'

Hard Home is directed by James Bamford. The filmmaker worked for many years as a stunt performer and stunt coordinator, so it's safe to say that Bamford has used his keen eye to make his new movie an experience whose physicality is thrilling for whoever watches it. He previously directed episodes from Arrow, Supergirl and Superman and Lois. This is his third feature film.

Aside from Kessell, the cast of Hard Home also features Joseph Millson (Casino Royale), Rachel Adedeji (Champion), Daphne Cheung (Red Eye), Rosie Day (Outlander), Teresa Cendon-Garcia (Jurassic World Dominion) and Andrew Howard (Mayor of Kingstown). The screenplay is by Mark Shea Price, who previously penned short films and now is making a feature film writing debut.

Hard Home becomes available to buy on digital on June 25. You can watch our exclusive trailer above and the brand-new poster below: