Deadline is reporting that Lionsgate and Amazon Studios are partnering on a sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 thriller A Simple Favor. Reportedly, the stars of the original film Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively are set to return. The sequel will also see the return of director Paul Feig and screenwriter Jessica Sharzer.

The first film was based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Darcey Bell. It followed a mommy blogger and single mother (Kendrick) who befriends a wealthy mother (Lively) at her kid’s elementary school. But when her new friend goes missing, the mommy blogger decides to investigate the disappearance herself. It is worth noting that the original novel does not have a sequel, so it is anyone’s guess what direction this new film will be heading in.

The original film had an open-ended conclusion that had fans instantly wondering if there would be a sequel. With the film being a commercial and critical, making almost $100 million worldwide and with a certified fresh rating of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, it seems like a no-brainer that a sequel is on its way. Especially with two stars as big as Kendrick and Lively.

Kendrick is an Academy Award-nominated actress, who was nominated for her role in Up in the Air. She is also known for her starring role in films like the Pitch Perfect trilogy, the Trolls franchise, and Into the Woods. Recently she has starred in the HBOMax series Love Life and the Netflix drama Stowaway.

Lively is best known for starring in the hit series Gossip Girl. She has also appeared in films like The Town, The Shallows, and The Age of Adaline. It was also recently announced that Lively would be making her feature film directorial debut with the film Seconds from a script by Edgar Wright.

Feig is known for creating series like Freaks and Geeks and for directing such films as Spy and the 2016 Ghostbusters. He also served as the director on several fan favorite episodes for The Office, Arrested Development, and Parks and Recreation. The film’s writer Sharzer has also written for American Horror Story and Nine Perfect Strangers.

Feig will be producing the sequel with Laura Fischer through his production company Feigco Entertainment. Meredith Wieck and Scott O’Brien will be overseeing the project on behalf of Lionsgate. Sharzer will also be serving as an executive producer.

There is currently no release date or window for the sequel to A Simple Favor.

